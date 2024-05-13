Rangers' King Clancy nominee Trouba explores identity and impact beyond hockey

Editor's Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best demonstrates leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made an outstanding humanitarian contribution to his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to their community efforts. Today, Jacob Trouba, the New York Rangers' nominee for the 2023-2024 season, shares his story.

In hockey, identity can be complicated.

My experience is probably no different than a lot of guys in the League: When the hockey helmet comes on, you know who to be. It's all business. There's a certain attitude you bring with you when it's time to play.

As a result, the Jacob you see on the ice is not always the nicest person.

But when does the helmet come off? Then you can be yourself again, with much more space to be attentive, sensitive and connected to the people around you.

Since I was 15 years old, I was essentially trained to divide my identity between the on-ice and off-ice versions of myself. The split starts to feel routine after you've done it for a while.

As I grew older and matured in this game, I realized that those two versions of myself were growing further and further apart.

I wasn't sure if or how I would figure out which aspects of me were allowed to appear in my hockey gear.

But then I met Isaiah.

Through the Garden of Dreams Foundation I was given the opportunity to give Isaiah a scholarship to study law. He and his family suffered unimaginable loss at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where the tragic 2012 shooting took the life of his sister Ana. In the years that followed, Isaiah's family continued to honor her memory with inspiring resilience.

Isaiah also happened to play and enjoy hockey. He was a Rangers fan, but he used to live in Winnipeg and followed me then too.

I was deeply moved by Isaiah's story. I was honored and grateful that he felt connected to me. After presenting him with the scholarship, I gave him my phone number so we could stay in touch during his trip, and he could invite me to his law school graduation.

This all happened on the ice at Madison Square Garden, right after the Rangers' final home game of the 2022-2023 season. I still had my hockey gear on.

I think it was the best I've ever felt when I left the rink.

Looking back, it was probably the first time I had the on-ice and off-ice versions of myself mixed. I will always be focused and committed when I compete, but I don't want to forget that Jacob exists in the hockey gear and can make an impact as the man in the hockey gear.

So I started thinking about ways to make a bigger impact. And I realized that I could combine something else with hockey: art.

My passion for art developed three summers ago, when a friend of mine invited me to his studio to paint. What started as an outlet outside the game became a great personal interest. We talked about art history, the processes different artists use, and the opportunity to figure out what kind of artist I want to be.

I came up with the idea of ​​using myself as a brush: hitting the canvas while wearing my hockey gear, covered in paint. It had an immediacy and physicality that felt honest to me. Literally and figuratively, I invited Jacob to put on the hockey gear again to be thoughtful and creative while representing my love for this sport.

We turned the art into prints and started selling them, with all proceeds benefiting two amazing organizations: The Garden of Dreams Foundation, which provides life-changing access to opportunities for thousands of people like Isaiah and his family; and the Epilepsy Foundation, which promotes awareness, understanding and advocacy to support people with epilepsy. I saw how important these tools can be through my wife Kelly, who has epilepsy herself.

When we started selling the prints, I had three goals in mind. The first and most important was to make a difference. It was a true honor to see my artwork raise over $160,000 this season for charities that impact so many lives.

And the best part is: this is just the beginning. The prints are still for sale and there is more money we can raise for these two amazing organizations.

The second goal was to use my platform in a way that could inspire people to try new things. Much good can come from giving yourself space to be creative, through art or anything else that brings you joy. If my story can highlight the value of exploring new possibilities, then I'm very happy to share it.

And the third goal? Well, it goes back to defining the person I want to be. Over the past year I've realized how important it is to find the overlap between my identity on and off the ice, to bring those two sides of my life together and let them create the strongest version of myself. This process forced me to unlearn some of the routine that has gotten me so far in my career. But it has given me the strength to learn how much more I can do.

It's an ongoing journey, but one thing I know for sure is that I am not the same person I was before I met Isaiah. And I am so grateful for that.