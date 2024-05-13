Sports
Knight hopes fewer girls stick out like sore thumbs in junior cricket
Knight spent most of her junior career as the only girl in the boys' and men's squad for her local club Plymstock.
The Devon-born player first played for a women's team at the age of 13, before making her England debut at the age of 20.
Plymstock Cricket Club was my club growing up, Knight said. I played in all age groups and then for the first team.
I really enjoyed being down there and especially being among men and boys. I was actually the only girl and that was my start in it.
I certainly learned a lot playing cricket in the men's first team. It was challenging at times but great fun and all the guys at my club made me feel really welcome.
I received the occasional comment from the opposition, but my teammates made me feel welcome.
The Metro Bank Girls in Cricket Fund, co-designed and jointly funded by Metro Bank and ECB, focuses on recruiting, training, supporting and celebrating the people who make girls' club cricket possible, with the ambition to triple the number of girls' teams. at clubs by the end of 2026.
The National Cricket Playing Survey 2023 shows that one of the key barriers for women and girls at all levels is the distinct lack of female coaches in the girls' game, which is at the heart of this.
Knight added: Frankly, a lot of people could have been put off by playing men's cricket.
It would have been cool to play with girls too, but hopefully there are more options now if you want to play women's cricket and men's cricket.
I still think playing men's cricket is a good development for a good enough girl, but with more people around you who look like you and as women we really appreciate the social side.
So it would be nice to have some friends and not feel like you stick out like a sore thumb.
Knight is currently leading England in a T20I series against Pakistan, scoring 49 in the victorious opener at Edgbaston to help rescue her side from 13-4 down.
The ODI series that follows will see Knight return to the place where she first saw women's cricket, Taunton.
Since then, Knight has revolutionized the way women's cricket is viewed, with last year's record attendances and interest continuing into 2024.
“I remember going to a game in Taunton, England, against New Zealand, Jenny Gunn was on the team,” Knight said.
I was probably 15 and I remember being amazed at the fieldwork, from the Kiwis rather than the English! Although Jenny was a very good fielder.
I remember thinking it was quite cool because you couldn't really watch women's cricket on TV, so it was my first real exposure to women's cricket.
Heather Knight spoke on behalf of Metro Bank. Go to metrobankonline.co.uk/cricketwhere you can discover more about the MetroBankGirls In Cricket Fund and help champion the future of girls' cricket.
