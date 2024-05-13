5 games that will make or break Tigers in 2024

AUBURN Auburn football has its work cut out for it in 2024.

The Tigers open the coming season with five straight home games. That's a good opportunity to get some momentum before the calendar turns to October, but the three matchups right after that include Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky all getting going.

Auburn won six games in 2023. That's not enough in coach Hugh Freeze's second season, and he seems to know it. Some games, like the one against Georgia in Athens, are expected losses in the sense that no reasonable fan is waiting for the Tigers to steal a road win over the Bulldogs, despite Auburn pushing them to the brink last season at Jordan-Hare Stadium. .

But other games are more of the coin game type. These games will decide what kind of season the Tigers have.

Here are five of those games on Auburn's 2024 schedule, in chronological order:

NEXT SEASON:Why Auburn will and why it won't win at least eight games in 2024

BECK, KOK AND MILROE:Ranking of the QBs Auburn football will play in 2024

vs. Cal on September 7 (Week 2)

Cal, probably the least notable team on this list, made Auburn sweat a bit last season when the Tigers traveled to California in Week 2 and pulled out a 14-10 victory. It took a late interception in the end zone by cornerback DJ James to seal the deal as the offense continued and Auburn trailed for almost the entire second half. The Tigers have more talent this time around, at least on paper, and have the advantage of playing this one at home. Auburn should be favored in this matchup, but that doesn't mean it can take the Golden Bears lightly.

vs. Oklahoma on September 28 (Week 5)

The bad news for Auburn is that Oklahoma won 10 games in 2023, a feat the Tigers haven't accomplished since before the COVID-19 pandemic. But the good news for the team at Freeze? This matchup will be the first SEC road game for the Sooners in their first season in the conference, and it comes one week after they welcome Tennessee to Norman for their conference opener. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold is talented, but he will need to show some composure at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

in Missouri on October 19 (week 8)

Missouri was the conference's biggest surprise last season. It posted double-digit wins for the first time since 2014, beating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Coach Eli Drinkwitz returns his QB (Brady Cook) and All-SEC receiver (Luther Burden III) to headline a unit that ranked No. 5 in the SEC in total offensive yards per game (434.3). Can Auburn hold on? The answer to that question in 2023 would have been a resounding no, but perhaps the additions at receiver and the shake-up at offensive coordinator put Auburn in a better place.

in Kentucky on October 26 (week 9)

History is in Auburn's favor on this one. The Tigers are 13-4 all-time in road games at Kentucky, with their last loss coming in Lexington in 1966, although Auburn has played there three times since 1995. As the division evaporates, the Tigers will see the Wildcats more often. Kentucky has always been solid under coach Mark Stoops, and it has a former highly rated recruit under center in quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Road games are tough, but Auburn needs this one.

vs. Texas A&M on November 23 (Week 13)

Maybe the Tigers can catch Texas A&M in the future? Both teams have important games in the week immediately following. Auburn has the Iron Bowl and the Aggies play in Texas, but A&M's matchup with the Longhorns could get a little more attention since it's the first time the programs have met since 2011. If the Aggies are too focused on Texas , it could provide an opportunity for Auburn to add a win late in the season.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.