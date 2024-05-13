2024 NAIA Men's Tennis ITA National Awards





Wilson ITA coach of the year Francisco Gallardo | Tennessee Wesleyan University Francisco Gallardo has taken the Tennessee Wesleyan Men's Tennis program to new heights. In the spring of 2023, the team led by Gallardo won both the AAC regular season title and conference tournament titles. He led the team to their first ever NAIA National Finals in Mobile, AL by defeating the #1 team in the country in the semifinals and was named AAC Coach of the Year. Currently, Tennessee Wesleyan has a record of 19-1 and has won both the 2024 AAC regular-season tournament title and the 2024 AAC conference tournament title. Gallardo was named the 2024 AAC Coach of the Year, his sixth time in his career. Gallardo's teams have been awarded the ITA Community Service and Outreach Award in previous years. Each year, his teams perform more than 50 hours of community service and work with the city of Athens, Tennessee to grow the sport of tennis in the city by offering free tennis clinics to the community. ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Hugo Robuchon | William Carey University Hugo Robuchon exemplifies excellence as a tennis assistant coach through his dedication, knowledge and passion for the sport. With his keen eye for technique and strategy, he guides players to reach their full potential on the field. His supportive attitude promotes a positive learning environment and inspires confidence and growth in his athletes. Through his dedication to their success, Hugo increases team dynamics and instills a love for tennis that extends far beyond the game itself. ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership and sportsmanship Bryce Ware | Kansas Wesleyan University In his three years at Kansas Wesleyan, Bryce Ware posted a career record of 121 wins and 30 losses. Ware was twice named KCAC Player of the Year and is currently ranked in the top 10 of the ITA Singles Rankings and top 40 of the ITA Doubles Rankings. Bryce has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his college career and will graduate within three years with a degree in business administration. Ware has been very involved in the Salina community, serving as a youth group leader, and has also provided tennis lessons to many children in the Salina area. In addition, Ware is heavily involved in community service, where he has spearheaded a winter coat drive and a canned food drive. ITA Rookie of the Year Islam Orynbassar | William Carey University In his first year with the team, Islam Orynbassar was the SSAC Conference champion. He received the SSAC Freshman of the Year and SSAC Player of the Year awards. Orynbassar was ranked No. 8 in the country and had a career-high victory over No. 2 Aleksa Ciric (GGC) 6-4, 6-2. ITA most improved player Hugo April | Christian from Arizona University Hugo Abril played number 1 in singles and doubles for the second year in a row. Last year, Abril posted an 8-8 singles record and a 7-9 doubles record. This year, Abril posted an impressive 11-2 in singles and 9-4 in doubles. Abril competed in the Fall ITA Regional tournament for the first time this year, reaching the semifinals in singles and the finals in doubles. At the ITA Cup in Georgia, Abril and his partner went 2-1 in doubles for a week with wins over two teams that finished in the top-15 nationally the previous year, and the loss to the eventual ITA Cup champions. At the beginning of the year, Abril had a WTN of 17.4 and by the end of the season it was 13.1. In his second year, Abril was unanimously voted team captain by his teammates and he will undoubtedly keep that title until next year. ITA Senior Player of the Year Alex Gurmendi | Georgia Gwinnett College This year, Alex Gurmendi earned the most wins in program history at Georgia Gwinnett College and currently has a 13-1 record at No. 1 singles. Throughout his career, Gurmendi has remained in the top 8 nationally and even ranked first nationally. Gurmendi won the ITA Indoor Nationals and Super Bowl in the ITA Fall Championships. Gurmendi has always represented GGC to the highest standards and his sportsmanship is of the highest standard. ITA player to watch Zinovii Nahirniak | William Woods University Zinovii Nahirniak went from playing No. 4 singles last year as a freshman to splitting time at the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles spots this year as a sophomore. Together with his partner, Nahirniak was ranked second in the country in doubles. Last season, Nahirniak did not post a ranking, while this year he was ranked No. 20. – Advertisement –

