Canada wins the Para Hockey World Championship with a 2-1 victory over the USA
Canada challenged the United States' recent dominance in para hockey with a 2-1 victory for the gold medal in Sunday's World Cup final.
The Canadians had lost three consecutive World Cup finals to the Americans, as well as the 2018 and 2022 Paralympic Games finals to the US.
Canada claimed its first Para world title since 2017, and its first on home ice.
“It's been seven years for me, and for many of us seven years since we've won a world championship and to be quite honest, especially in the last few years, I've had to bear the weight of that,” said the Canadian Captain Tyler. McGregor said. “It's a relief.
WATCH: Canada captures para hockey gold:
“It is different to be able to sing your national anthem, especially with the path we have taken in recent years.”
Goalkeeper Adam Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., made the difference, stopping 24 of 25 shots, compared to seven of nine by his American counterpart Jen Lee.
Dominic Cozzolino of Mississauga, Ont., scored his seventh goal of the tournament 35 seconds into the opening faceoff at WinSport Arena in Calgary. Anton Jacobs-Webb of Gatineau, Que., made it 2-0 for the hosts in the second period.
“It's been a long time since we got an early lead. That's a different experience than the way we played them in the past,” McGregor said. “We played a responsible game defensively and had excellent goalkeeping performances from Kinger.”
Tournament MVP Declan Farmer scored in the third period for the U.S., which battled Canada for gold in a seventh straight world championship final. The US suffered its first defeat since October 2021.
“We'd like to get through the first shift without giving one up, but I thought we were in it,” U.S. head coach David Hoff said. “At the end of the period we outscored them 8-1.
“They were very efficient at getting pucks out of the zone. They were very efficient at getting pucks deep into the zone, forcing us to work 60 yards if we were going to do anything. They did what they had to do to win a hockey game win. game.”
The US defeated the Czech Republic 3-1 and Canada doubled China 2-1 in the semifinals. The Czechs defeated China 3-2 earlier on Sunday for the bronze medal.
Canada's power play was 0-for-2, but held the U.S. to 0-for-3 with a man advantage. Farmer cut the deficit in half with 3:41 left for his 11th of the tournament. The Americans furiously tried to equalize, but Kingsmill was equal to the task.
“We were able to take on a high-octane team and keep them on bad ice for most of the game,” said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. “That allowed us to put Kingsmill in a position where he could shine.”
The Canadian goalkeeper was swarmed by his teammates at the buzzer. He stopped Evan Nichols on a breakaway in the second period and denied Jack Wallace from close range on an American power play in the first.
“This could be my first win against the United States,” Kingsmill said. “It's been a long process for all of us and especially for a lot of the guys who have been there a long time.”
Jacobs-Webb gave the hosts a 2–0 lead in the second period when he entered the slot to convert a feed from McGregor behind the net.
Canada led by a goal after just 35 seconds when Cozzolino was on the side of the American net. grabbed Rob Armstrong's shot from long range and put the puck into the gap to Lee's left.
“We put so much into this,” Cozzolino said. “Wearing this jersey and everything we've been through the last seven years, that's what it's all for. Man, this is the best ever.”
The World Para Hockey Championship was held in Canada for the first time in 2023 in Moose Jaw, Sask., where the U.S. defeated Canada 6-1 for the title.
The first Para Hockey World Championship was held in 2008. Canada won its fourth gold medal on Sunday.
