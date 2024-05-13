Cwmbran teenage table tennis player has his sights set on the Paralympic Games

Days before his third birthday, Jake Wicks was signed meningitis and spent four days in a coma and nine days in intensive care.

Jason and Alison, his mother and father, were told that if they had arrived at the hospital just 15 minutes later, their son would not have survived.

He was hospitalized for 30 days and received treatment Meningococcal sepsis Group B. The infection left Jake with cerebral palsy and had to relearn how to sit and walk.

Fifteen years later, the 18-year-old, who lives in Ponthrydryn, is playing table tennis for Wales and Great Britain and has ambitions to represent Team GB at the Paralympic Games.

Jason told Cwmbran Life that his son has always loved sport and enjoyed football, taekwondo and swimming growing up. But it was during a family holiday that he first tried table tennis. After the holidays they found a club in Cwmbran where he could start his career in the sport.

“He started playing at Gwent Table Tennis Club (which plays at Cwmbran Stadium) and was spotted by someone at Disability Sport Wales at the age of 11,” Jason said.

“He was invited to a trial where coaches from Table Tennis Wales and British Para Table Tennis were present. Jake has since been a member of the Table Tennis Wales and British Para Table Tennis Future teams.

Jake wears his Team GB shirt Credit: Jason Wicks

Alison said: “It's been a rollercoaster considering everything he's been through when he was much younger. Between consultant appointments, treatments, scenes and whatnot, we spent a significant amount of time in the hospital.

“He has always loved sports, that's the way he is.”

Lockdown caused a major problem for Jake and the lack of training to stay strong led to him being unable to walk.

Jason said: “After the easing of lockdown and with his determination and extremely hard work in the gym, he got back on his feet.”

Alison said: “His hand-eye coordination is incredible. His disability affects both his legs and his core. His mobility is greatly reduced.

“We put a gym in the garage and he worked so hard there to get stronger and stronger.”

Due to his dedication, he was selected by British Para Table Tennis to represent Great Britain at the Finland Para Open last September.

Alison said: 'When he finished school he didn't know what to do. He felt like joining the police. Coleg Gwent completed a Uniformed Services course and came out with distinction.”

That led to an offer from Cardiff Metropolitan University to study Professional Policing and he started in September 2023. But his performance in Finland had impressed the selectors and he was offered a place in Sheffield to train alongside Great Britain's performance team Britain.

It was an offer he couldn't refuse, and Jake transferred his studies to Sheffield Hallam University so he could train at the highest level and continue his studies.

Jake and his brother Josh (red shirt) support an awareness campaign against meningitis around 2013 Credit: Jason Wicks

Jason said: “We've been so lucky that he seems to have a talent for something he really loves. People have supported him and helped him and encouraged him, and we've been incredibly lucky. He invests a lot of training, hours and hours, a big commitment.”

Last Monday Jake flew from Great Britain to represent Great Britain at the Montenegro Para Open and arrived home yesterday. This year he hopes to play tournaments in both Brazil and Hungary.

Alison said: “We were told he would die within 15 minutes. To recover from that and show what you can achieve, determination after those setbacks. He inspires us.

“[At one point in his life] His bones grew bigger than his legs could stretch. It left him virtually immobile. It was his “I'm not going to let this get the better of me.” He worked his socks off.

“Even if he is in pain, it won't stop him from training.”

His parents praised the support their son receives from the Gwent Table Club with weekly training and the opportunity to play against older players with experience and different styles.

Jake's table tennis travel, equipment and training costs are currently self-funded. Can you or your company help him realize his Paraympic ambition?

If you can help and would like to learn more about sponsoring Jake, please email his father at [email protected]