Major League Cricket Announces Season Schedule – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Major League Cricket has released its 2024 season schedule, with more than half of the matches set to be played again in Grand Prairie, including an expanded playoff tournament. The 2024 season begins with two games across the country on July 5. MLC's reigning champion MI New York will take on 2023 runner-up Seattle Orcas in Morrisville, North Carolina at 3:30 PM ET. The Texas Super Kings led by South African Faf du Plessis will play the LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie on the same day at 7:30 PM. “We are incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for the 2024 season,” said Vijay Srinivasan, CEO of Major League Crickets, expressing his excitement for the sport's second season. Last year we unveiled MLC at the newly renovated Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the brand new Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, both of which will once again co-host the 2024 tournament, building on the impact of the season one in those communities, Srinivasan said. These venues offer world-class pitches and a vibrant atmosphere to support the overall MLC fan experience. Additionally, we are committed to exploring expansion opportunities with new cricket venues to support the growing U.S. fan base of our six teams. MLC said demand has led to an extension of the month-long tournament to include six league games, culminating in a four-team playoff series to be hosted in Grand Prairie. Game times at Church Street Park are shown in Eastern Time and game times at Grand Prairie Stadium are shown in Central Time. Tickets for all matches will go on sale in the coming weeks and can be purchased via the official Major League Cricket website. 2024 MLC SEASON SCHEDULE MI New York vs. Seattle Orcas 7/5/24 2:30 PM CT Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Texas Super Kings vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders 7/5/24 7:30 PM Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Washington Freedom vs MI New York 7/6/24 2:00 PM Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

San Franciso Unicorns vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders 7/7/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Washington Freedom vs. Texas Super Kings 7/8/24 2:00 PM CT Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas 7/9/24 7:30 PM Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super Kings 10/7/24 2:00 PM CT Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Seattle Orcas vs. Washington Freedom 7/12/24 7:30am CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Mi New York vs. Texas Super Kings 7/12/24 2:00 PM CT Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorms 07/13/24 2:00 PM Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Washington Freedom vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders 7/14/24 2:30 PM Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 7/14/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Seattle Orcas vs. San Franciso Unicorns 07/15/24 2:00 PM CT Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

MI New York vs. Washington Freedom 7/16/24 7:30 PM Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Seattle Orcas vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders 07/17/24 2:00 PM Church Street Park, Morrisville, NC

MI New York vs. San Francisco Unicorns 7/18/24 7:30 PM Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Texas Super Kings vs. Washing Freedom 7/19/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas 07/20/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 07/21/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

San Francisco Unicorns vs. Washington Freedom 7/22/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

Texas Super Kings vs. Seattle Orcas 7/23/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

ELIMINATOR: Seed 3 vs. Seed 4 07/24/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

QUALIFYING: Seed 1 vs. Seed 3 07/25/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

CHALLENGER: Qualifying Loser vs. Winner Eliminator 07/26/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

CHAMPIONSHIP: Qualifier Winner vs Challenger Winner 07/28/24 7:30 PM CT Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

