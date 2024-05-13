'He died doing the job he loved'

HEALING The family of a fallen Santaquin police officer who was struck and killed by a truck driver a week ago says he wasn't even supposed to work that morning and was filling in for another officer.

A public viewing was held for Sgt. Bill Hooser, 50, at Apple Valley Elementary School on Sunday evening. Dozens of people came out to pay their respects to a man called a hero who died doing what he loved.

Truck driver strikes, kills Utah officer, police say; Driver arrested after hours of manhunt

Hooser's brother, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law spoke to the media at the elementary school about the incredible legacy he left behind.

Doing what he loved to do

This day is tough. He died doing a job he loved, said Randy Hooser, a brother. He was more than just a police officer. He was larger than life. Everything he did was great.

“He was like one of my best friends,” said Troy Starley, a brother-in-law. It will be a hole in my life for a very long time.

I will miss him so much. This is devastating for our family and our hearts are broken. It will be hard to get past it, said Lynn Starley, a sister-in-law.

“The things that made Bill a great cop and a great police officer also made him a great person. That's who we mourn today. He is survived by two beautiful daughters, a granddaughter, a wife, brothers, sisters, said Jodie Hooser, a sister-in-law. I think one of the words we can all use to sum up Bill is passion. He was so passionate about everything he did.

Bill wasn't even scheduled to be there that morning, filling in for another officer, Troy Starley said. Bill was larger than life. And the tribute he gets here is great.

He radiated nothing but kindness and love for all of us. And we're not sure how we'll move on without him. We don't know for sure yet. But one step at a time, said Jodie Hooser

The family said the tragic experience gave them a whole new appreciation for the men and women in blue.

This whole tragic thing, just lets you know that those people out there are putting their lives on the line every day so that we can, you know, do what we do, Troy Starley said. All I can say is: thank you to all the badgers, and to the men and women who do this every day. It puts a whole new light on what they do and gives you a whole new respect for it.

Hooser's body, along with his family, will be taken from Santaquin to Orem Monday morning for his funeral service.

That procession starts at 8:30 am in Santaquin. Funeral services for Hooser will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the UCCU Center in Utah Valley University in Orem. The doors open to the public at 8:00 am. Following the funeral services, a procession will return Hooser's body to Santaquin to his final resting place at Santaquin City Cemetery.