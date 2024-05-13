Pirate women fifth, men ninth at U.S. outdoor championships





SAN ANTONIO, Texas Two athletes captured conference titles and the Pirates placed on the podium in two other events as East Carolina's track and field program concluded the 2024 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships Sunday at UTSA's Park West Athletic Complex. The men's team finished ninth with 28 points, while the women finished a solid fifth place this weekend with 67 points. Rebekah Bergquist the last day started with a championship performance in the women's discus throw. After multiple top-five finishes and one previous All-Conference result, Bergquist broke through with her winning throw of 50.44 meters, just her second throw of the day. The result was maintained and the senior became the first pirate to stand on the podium this weekend. It wouldn't be long before Bergquist joined the top ranks Sydni McMillan ran away from the field, shattering her own program record by taking the 100-meter hurdles title in 13.06 seconds. McMillan won the event by a whopping 0.13 seconds, breaking the Park West facility's record in the process. McMillan earned more All-Conference honors on Sunday as a member of the women's 4x100m team, along with Melicia Mouzon , Rosalynd Hollingsworth And Calandra Hendrik . That quartet combined for a second-place finish and earned silver medals while breaking the ECU record in the event, shaving 0.20 seconds off the previous benchmark in a time of 44.18 seconds. McMillan wasn't the only member of the 4x100m squad to double for All-Conference honors as Mouzzon powered his way to a season-best 11.30 seconds in the 100 meters and a second-place finish in the event. Mouzzon's silver medal gave her two for the meet and now four for the calendar year, after she was on the podium twice indoors. As a team, the women saw a marked improvement from their 10efinished in -place just a season ago and were chasing an even higher finish as the third through seventh place teams were separated by just 10 points. On the men's side, Royal Burris And Starrett Vesper were the stars of the day. Burris earned a pair of fourth-place finishes, tantalizingly missing the podium but earning 10 points for the team when he recorded times of 10.40 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.73 seconds in the 200 meters. For Vesper it was another excellent performance, this time in the pole vault where he came fourth with a distance of 4.90 meters. Team scores

Women 1. Charlotte142

2. Rice 122

3. South Florida 76

4. Wichita State 69

5. Eastern Carolina 67 5. SMU 67

7.Memphis 66

8.Tulsa 58

9. North Texas 48

10.UTSA 39.5

11. Tulaan 26

12. Florida Atlantic Ocean 15

13. Temple 13

14. UAB 9.5 Gentlemen 1. South Florida 217

2. Charlotte143

3. Rice 105

4. Wichita State 90

5.UTSA 81

6.Memphis 52

7.Tulsa 35

8. North Texas 34

9. Eastern Carolina 28 10. Tulaan 27 Next one The Pirates will wait for the completion of the top scores to see which athletes earn their way into the NCAA East Preliminary competition.

