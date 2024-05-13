Sports
Virginia Tech's 2024 football schedule surprisingly ranked as the fourth-toughest in the ACC
Entering the 2024 college football season, there is a lot of hype surrounding the Virginia Tech football team for a number of reasons. Head coach Brent Pry got plenty of support from a team that finished the season winning six of nine games, including a 41-20 Military Bowl win over Tulane in December.
Add in some potential high-impact transfers from the portal and it could be a big Year 3 of the Brent Pry era in Blacksburg this fall. One look at the Hokies' 2024 schedule shows it's a very feasible 12-game slate with their four non-conference games and eight ACC games. Or so we thought.
College Football News ranked college football schedules from easy to hard for the upcoming season and Virginia Tech finished surprisingly tough. Before we dive in, keep in mind that this is the first season with expanded conferences in the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and ACC. Stanford, SMU and California join the ACC starting this fall.
That said, Virginia Tech's schedule ranks as the 32nd most difficult and the fourth toughest among all 17 ACC schools, according to CFN. Only Florida State (No. 31), Virginia (No. 24) and Georgia Tech (No. 9). Vanderbilt from the SEC and the Hokies' season-opening opponent in 2024 ranked as the 10th toughest schedule.
It's surprising to see Virginia Tech's schedule so high on the list. CFN named the Hokies' toughest game on September 27 at Miami and their Week 2 home game on September 7 against Marshall as their easiest. Clemson will undoubtedly be their second toughest game and road games at Stanford, Syracuse, Duke and Old Dominion will be easy, but they should all be considered winnable.
Again, there's no doubt this is a feasible schedule for Pry and his team if they stay healthy, but there's a lot of time to spare every now and then.
