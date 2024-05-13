Surrey will host the 2024 Junior Pan-American Field Hockey Championships





Surrey, B.C The City of Surrey is proud to host the upcoming 2024 Junior Pan American Championships, hosted by Field Hockey Canada, from July 3 to 12 at Tamanawis Park. This prestigious tournament features top talents from all over the world in the junior women's and men's divisions. This is the second time Canada has hosted the championships, following Toronto in 2016. “I am pleased to welcome athletes from around the world to the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships in our city,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. With our world-class facilities and unparalleled hospitality, Surrey will shine as we host athletes and spectators from across America for an unforgettable experience. The newly resurfaced two-field facility at Tamanawis Park is a prime location to ensure a great experience for players, coaches and fans. Recognizing the growing popularity of the sport, the City Council has greenlit a third field at Tamanawis Park to add to our growing inventory of field hockey facilities in Surrey. About 250 athletes and more than 2,000 spectators are expected to attend the tournament. The Canadian team, with three players from Surrey and one from White Rock in the men's division, will be a top contender alongside teams from Argentina, Chile and the US. Visitors can expect an exciting atmosphere with a captivating opening and closing ceremony, community group activations, food trucks and intense on-field action. The top three teams will secure coveted spots in the International Hockey Federation's Junior World Cup. The Canadian men's and women's teams have qualified for two consecutive Junior World Cups and look to continue their winning streak for a third time. For event information, visit surrey.ca/championships. We couldn't bring an event like this to Canada without the support of the local community, says Susan Ahrens, CEO of Field Hockey Canada. “With Surrey working with us to deliver an international-class event, we can showcase our very best in young talent on home soil and in one of our very best and most vibrant communities.” Surrey is the center for hosting world-class sporting events and offers world-class, welcoming, accessible facilities. The City's Sports Tourism Strategy aims to promote Surrey as a leader in the sports tourism industry, generate economic benefits and promote sports development opportunities. For more information about hosting events in Surrey, visit surrey.ca/sportsurrey.

