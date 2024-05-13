Tickets for the Ivy League baseball tournament are now on sale





NEW YORK – Tickets for the 2024 Ivy League Baseball Tournament, which will take place at Columbia's Robertson Field at Satow Stadium, are now on sale. The four-team tournament begins with two games on Friday, May 17, followed by doubleheaders on May 18-19 and, if necessary, a tiebreaker on May 20. Package for all sessions* Adults: $25

Children: $15

*Tickets include access to all games Daily cards: Adults: $15

Children: $10 The Lions earned the right to host the event by capturing the No. 1 seed and the Ivy League Championship after sweeping Cornell on April 28. Columbia went 17-4 in conference play, tying the most Ivy League wins in program history. . The Lions open the double-elimination tournament against last year's winner Penn on Friday at 3 p.m. The winner of the 2024 Ivy League Baseball Tournament will earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The 64-team field will be revealed on ESPN2 on May 27 at noon. FRIDAY MAY 17 Game 1 No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 3 Cornell 11 hours Game 2 No. 1 Columbia vs. No. 4 Penn 3 p.m SATURDAY MAY 18 Game 3 Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 11 hours Game 4 Winner of Game 1 vs. Game 2 winner 3 p.m SUNDAY MAY 19 Game 5 Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 11 hours Game 6 Winner of Game 4 vs. Game 5 winner 3 p.m MONDAY MAY 20 Game 7 If necessary 12.00 Participating team students with a valid ID are free and can pick up their tickets daily at the ticket office. GAME DAY AND PARKING INFORMATION The Baker Athletic Complex does not have on-site parking for fans/spectators. On-street parking is available, but all fans are cautioned to read street signs before parking their vehicles. LOCAL GARAGES 216-10 Parking company

4055 10th Avenue, New York, NY (at 216th Street)

(212) 304-3015 5060 Autoservice Inc

4036 10th Avenue, New York, NY (at 215th Street)

(212) 567-9504 Zeeman Parking Company

433 W. 218th Street, New York, NY (at 10th Avenue)

(212) 569-6249 Edison Park Fast NY Parking

3976 10th Avenue, New York, NY (at 212th Street) Contact the Columbia Athletics ticket office[email protected]or call888-LEEUWEN-11if you have questions.

