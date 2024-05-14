What kind of field is this in cricket?





A new innovation is what Indian cricket wants to achieve with its first ever hybrid pitch.

This pitch was unveiled at the Himachal Pradesh cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. The hybrid surface was unveiled at a grand ceremony and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal and other cricketing dignitaries including Paul Taylor, an ex-England player and SIS international cricket director The new type of fields is hybrid and consists of a combination of natural grass and synthetic fibers.

These fields contain only 5% synthetic fibers and only 95% natural grass. Synthetic fibers are injected into the natural surface. These fields have better durability and more consistent match playability. These fields provide good playing conditions. It also reduces the burden and workload of ground staff. The introduction of hybrid pitches in India is poised to carve a remarkable place in the history of cricket First and foremost, Taylor is very much looking forward to securing more projects in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

ICC has approved and approved hybrid pitches for T20s and ODIs and as per the plan, these pitches will be used on English cricket grounds. Differences between hybrid fields and natural fields After the match, the amount of renovation work is relatively less, which leads to less workload on the grounds staff. This pitch appears to be three times more effective than the regular pitch.

As the competition progresses, it will be a challenge to recreate the different behavioral patterns we see on a natural surface. The characteristics will not change fundamentally and no one can control the pitch as Taylor said. On the other hand, he said that you can control the characteristics of the hybrid, because they do not change elementally. The amount of moisture entering the field can be controlled.

