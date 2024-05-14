Strongest and Weakest Position Groups After Free Agency and the 2024 NFL Draft | NFL news, rankings and stats

The Bears' WR group is now the best in the NFL: Once a unit lacking star power, Chicago's wide receiver room is now led by DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze.

The Browns continue to field the top defensive line: Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett headlines a group that now includes second-round rookie Michael Hall Jr.

Check out PFF's fantasy football rankings: PFF's fantasy football rankings include ranks from our experts, projections and our power of scheduling metrics.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

Three months after a thrilling Super Bowl overtime that ended in the Kansas City Chiefs Once again hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, NFL teams have been hard at work rebuilding their rosters, strengthening position groups and making trades.

Take a look at which teams are strongest and weakest in each position group heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Quarterbacks

Strongest: Kansas City Chiefs

Shockingly, the team with the best quarterback in the NFL is also the one with the strongest quarterback room. While backups can lead a team to the playoffs and even win the Super Bowl, such occurrences are rare. As former Colts offensive coordinator Tom Moore once said in response to backup Peyton Manning not giving practice reps: If 18 goes down, they're (screwed).

Patrick Mahomes has won two NFL MVPs, three Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs in the last five years. There is no debate about who the best quarterback in the NFL is. While Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others can join the conversations for top spot. Mahomes' 94.0 tops all quarterbacks since becoming the Chiefs' starter in 2018.

Weakest: Las Vegas Raiders

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they live in a division dominated by two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. While the division rival Denver Broncos competed for this spot, Las Vegas did very little to improve the space for the 2024 season. Gardner Minshew And Aidan O'Connell will compete for the starting job, which isn't causing much excitement among a fanbase that hasn't yet seen a real contender in Vegas.

Running backs

Strongest: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens added Dirk Hendrik to an already productive room. Linking Henry to the lightning fast Keaton Mitchell and the undervalued Justice Hill gives Baltimore a diverse backfield to punish opposing defenses, with Henry bulldozing through defensive lines, Mitchell rushing past tacklers and Hill pinning the future Hall of Famer.

Weakest: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were linked to several backs in the draft, but came away with none. Instead, they re-signed Ezekiel Elliott a year after he cut it off. They will probably use him in a committee approach Rico Dowdle And Royce Vrijman, which doesn't inspire much confidence in the room.

Wide receivers

Strongest: Chicago Bears

There are several contenders for the best receiving room, but the Bears' offseason moves push them to the top. Of course they have to prove it on the field, but the combination of that DJ Moor, Keenan Allen and newcomer Rome Odunze create a room with multiple skills and talents to defeat the opponent's defense. Moore and Allen were ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, in PFF's 2023 class and shouldn't help each other flourish until 2024.

Weakest: New England Patriots

While the Patriots selected two receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed KJ Osborn in free agencyIt's a room that seriously underperformed in 2023 and is relying on a second-round rookie for a boost. They return Demario Douglas (rookie sixth round pick in 2023), Kendrick Bourne And JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Patriots could very well exceed expectations with a new coaching staff and better quarterback play, but it's a room with a lot to prove in 2024.

Tight ends

Strongest: San Francisco 49ers

Tight end rooms are generally dominated by one player. We saw the Buffalo Bills provisional version Dalton Kincaid in 2023, adding him to a group that already had a productive tight end Dawson Knox. What followed was a significant drop in goals for Knox as Kincaid took over the top spot.

The 49ers deserve the title of 'strongest' because George Kittel is arguably the best tight end in the NFL right now. Travis Kelce is almost 35 years old and still productive, but we saw a decline in his play in 2023. Kittles' 87.7 grade last year was the best in the NFL as he excelled as a receiver and run blocker. Even though Kittle will turn 31 in 2024, he is still playing at an extremely high level.

Weakest: Denver Broncos

A room that characterizes Adam Trautman because the top tight end is concerning. His 2023 PFF grade of 53.2 ranked 57th out of 72 eligible players, while he caught just 22 passes for 204 yards in 2023. The Broncos did not add a tight end in the draft, nor did they make an attempt to acquire one in free agency. Starting quarterback Bo Nix will likely focus very little on this position in 2024.

Offensive line



Strongest: Detroit Lions

Despite the defeat, the Lions remain in first place Philadelphia Eagles after having had a stranglehold on that ranking years earlier Jason Kelce retired this offseason. Centre Frank Ragnow and right tackle Penei Sewell are the top-ranked players at their respective positions, while Graham Glasgow And Taylor Decker also rank the top 10 at their positions. This is an extremely sturdy unit that shows off now Kevin Zeitlerof which 71.6 PFF grade in 2023 ranked 15th among guards.

Weakest: New York Giants

Even after posting the worst offensive grade of any team in 2023, the Giants did very little to improve their unit this season. The group earned a PFF grade of 44.6 last year and is hoping for a completely healthy situation Andrew Thomas and the additions of guard Jon Runyan (56.5 PFF grade in 2023) and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (68.7) can provide a boost.

Defensive line

Strongest: Cleveland Browns

A unit led by the NFL's best defensive player Myles Garrettthe Browns' defensive line terrorized opposing quarterbacks and offensive lines in 2023. They brought back the group's productive pieces, pass-rush specialist added Quinton Jefferson (73.2 pass-rush grade in 2023) and selected Michael Hall Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While the group was inconsistent against the run, no team was better at rushing the quarterback in 2023.

Weakest: Chicago Bears

The Bears defensive line is led by Montez sweatThe overall grade is 74.8, but after him it is a unit that lacks players with a lot of depth and impact. Andreas Billings' The 66.3 mark is the second best mark, and no other player achieved a mark above 60.0 in 2023.

Linebackers

Strongest: San Francisco 49ers

The Jets from New York And Baltimore Ravens have arguments for the strongest linebacker group, but Fred Warner's star power And Dre Greenlaw's consistency push the 49ers forward. Warner has emerged as the best linebacker in the NFL in recent years, as evidenced by his 90.2 overall grade in 2023. Greenlaw complements Warner with strong defensive and coverage skills. The 49ers' linebacker unit has posted an overall grade of 89.7 over the past two years, showing the consistency of the two players roaming the middle of the field.

Weakest: Houston Texans

The Texans have the opposite of star power at linebacker, led by Christian Harris (64.9 PFF grade in 2023) and the newly signed Azeez Al-Shair (64.7). Houston will need a strong defensive game to help a linebacker unit that has been rated the worst in the NFL the past two years.

Cornerbacks

Strongest: New York Jets

Until someone takes their place Sauce Garner as the best cornerback in the NFL, it will be difficult to take this spot from the Jets in the coming years. A unit that ranked PFF No. 1 heading into 2023 will keep that spot for 2024. Gardner has excellent teammates in DJ Reed (77.9 PFF grade in 2023) and Michael Carter II (80.4), creating a unit that makes life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. The Jets cornerbacks' 91.5 overall grade and 92.7 coverage grade over the past two seasons are the best in the NFL.

Weakest: Arizona Cardinals

While the Cardinals have taken steps to improve a roster that has been weak overall, it is still a work in progress. Arizona added Sean Murphy Bunting in free agency and drafted three cornerbacks, including two in the top 100 Max Melton And Elijah Jones. The unit still has many questions heading into 2024.

Protections

Strongest: Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton's excellent game should not overshadow its importance Marcus Williams at the other safety spot. With those two PFF grades of 86.4 and 73.8 respectively, the Ravens have a formidable duo that can play off each other's strengths very well. Hamilton is a movable chess piece and Williams can roam the center of the field with excellent range. Baltimore's safety group achieved a coverage grade of 93.5 in 2023.

Weakest: Los Angeles Rams

A group that struggled in 2023 will only look weaker in 2024 Room Krul (66.6 PFF grade in 2023) and Russian Gist (57.0) are the only safeties with experience on the roster. The Rams lined up Kamren Kinchens in the third round, but will once again rely on late-round or undrafted players to play a big role in 2024.