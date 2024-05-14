Elon appoints Maciek Sykut Men's Tennis Coach

ELON, NC Elon University director of athletics Jennifer Strawley on Monday named Maciek Sykut as the next head coach for Elon's men's tennis program.

Sykut will take over Michael Leonard , who retired at the end of the 2023-2024 season after leading the program for two decades. He becomes the third head men's tennis coach in Elon's Division I history.

“I am thrilled to be welcomed to the Phoenix family as the head men's tennis coach for Elon University,” said Sykut. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, the athletic department and the community. My sincere thanks to Jenn Strawley and her team for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity, and a big thank you to Michael Leonard because you believe in me for this role.”

At Duke, Sykut served as an assistant coach for two years before being elevated to associate head coach in 2022. As the 2022-2023 ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Sykut has helped the Blue Devils to 71 wins and four NCAA Tournament appearances. He also assisted in the development of four NCAA All-American selections, six NCAA qualifiers, seven All-ACC honorees and the 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year. He coached 17 ACC All-Academic selections, 15 ITA athletes and a pair of ITA Regional Arthur Ashe, Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Recipients.

“We had a tremendous pool of candidates for this position and Maciek fell among the best,” Elon Director of Athletics Jenn Strawley said. “He has played at the highest level and has had tremendous success as a coach at every step of his journey, including helping lead Duke to the Sweet 16 this year. Just as importantly, Maciek is a great person who shares Elon's values ​​and I know he will develop the young men in our tennis program both on and off the court. I am truly excited to welcome Maciek, his wife Erica and their two boys Aleksander and Julian to the Elon family.”

Under Sykut's tutelage, Duke won 22 games during the 2022-2023 season, its first 20-win campaign since 2014-15. The Blue Devils repeated that feat with 20 wins this spring and a trip to the NCAA Super Regional after defeating UNC Asheville 4-0 and No. 20 Alabama 4-1 in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Duke was ranked No. 11 a year ago and entered this year's Super Regional at No. 13.

The program set a single-season record with 11 ACC wins in 2024 and posted two wins over teams ranked in the top ten in the country, a 4-1 win over then-No. 5 USC and a 4-1 win over then-No. .7 Wakebos. Despite a loss to No. 4 TCU in the Super Regional, the Blue Devils will send representatives to the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship.

Prior to his time at Duke, Sykut helped build a successful program at the University of Arizona, starting as an assistant coach in 2018 before being promoted to associate head coach in the summer of 2019. In 2019, Sykut led the Wildcats to their first performance. NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010, when they reached the top 30 of the ITA team rankings and tied the school record for most wins in a single season.

At Arizona, Sykut coached three Pac-12 All-Conference selections, six Pac-12 All-Academic honorees, an NCAA singles qualifier and an ITA Southwest Rookie of the Year.

Sykut began his college coaching career at North Carolina State University, where he spent two stints. He served as a volunteer assistant coach with the program from 2012-2014 before returning as an assistant coach for the 2016-2017 season. In his three years at NC State, he coached five All-ACC selections and helped the program to two straight NCAA appearances.

Sykut enjoyed a professional playing career prior to coaching. He reached a career ATP singles ranking of No. 578 and rose to No. 145 in doubles. During his career he won 13 ITF Pro Circuit doubles events and a pair of ATP Challenger doubles titles. He won 22 matches against the ATP top 100 ranked doubles players.

Collegiately, Sykut was a decorated player at Florida State University as he won 93 singles and 82 doubles matches between 2005 and 2009, second and fifth all-time, respectively, in program history. The combined 175 wins are the third most at Florida State. He was an All-ACC selection in 2009 and served as team captain that season.

Sykut graduated from Florida State in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in economics. He and his wife Erica have two children, Aleksander and Julian.

