Sports
Elon appoints Maciek Sykut Men's Tennis Coach
ELON, NC Elon University director of athletics Jennifer Strawley on Monday named Maciek Sykut as the next head coach for Elon's men's tennis program.
Sykut will take over Michael Leonard, who retired at the end of the 2023-2024 season after leading the program for two decades. He becomes the third head men's tennis coach in Elon's Division I history.
“I am thrilled to be welcomed to the Phoenix family as the head men's tennis coach for Elon University,” said Sykut. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, the athletic department and the community. My sincere thanks to Jenn Strawley and her team for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity, and a big thank you to Michael Leonard because you believe in me for this role.”
At Duke, Sykut served as an assistant coach for two years before being elevated to associate head coach in 2022. As the 2022-2023 ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Sykut has helped the Blue Devils to 71 wins and four NCAA Tournament appearances. He also assisted in the development of four NCAA All-American selections, six NCAA qualifiers, seven All-ACC honorees and the 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year. He coached 17 ACC All-Academic selections, 15 ITA athletes and a pair of ITA Regional Arthur Ashe, Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Recipients.
“We had a tremendous pool of candidates for this position and Maciek fell among the best,” Elon Director of Athletics Jenn Strawley said. “He has played at the highest level and has had tremendous success as a coach at every step of his journey, including helping lead Duke to the Sweet 16 this year. Just as importantly, Maciek is a great person who shares Elon's values and I know he will develop the young men in our tennis program both on and off the court. I am truly excited to welcome Maciek, his wife Erica and their two boys Aleksander and Julian to the Elon family.”
Under Sykut's tutelage, Duke won 22 games during the 2022-2023 season, its first 20-win campaign since 2014-15. The Blue Devils repeated that feat with 20 wins this spring and a trip to the NCAA Super Regional after defeating UNC Asheville 4-0 and No. 20 Alabama 4-1 in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Duke was ranked No. 11 a year ago and entered this year's Super Regional at No. 13.
The program set a single-season record with 11 ACC wins in 2024 and posted two wins over teams ranked in the top ten in the country, a 4-1 win over then-No. 5 USC and a 4-1 win over then-No. .7 Wakebos. Despite a loss to No. 4 TCU in the Super Regional, the Blue Devils will send representatives to the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship.
Prior to his time at Duke, Sykut helped build a successful program at the University of Arizona, starting as an assistant coach in 2018 before being promoted to associate head coach in the summer of 2019. In 2019, Sykut led the Wildcats to their first performance. NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010, when they reached the top 30 of the ITA team rankings and tied the school record for most wins in a single season.
At Arizona, Sykut coached three Pac-12 All-Conference selections, six Pac-12 All-Academic honorees, an NCAA singles qualifier and an ITA Southwest Rookie of the Year.
Sykut began his college coaching career at North Carolina State University, where he spent two stints. He served as a volunteer assistant coach with the program from 2012-2014 before returning as an assistant coach for the 2016-2017 season. In his three years at NC State, he coached five All-ACC selections and helped the program to two straight NCAA appearances.
Sykut enjoyed a professional playing career prior to coaching. He reached a career ATP singles ranking of No. 578 and rose to No. 145 in doubles. During his career he won 13 ITF Pro Circuit doubles events and a pair of ATP Challenger doubles titles. He won 22 matches against the ATP top 100 ranked doubles players.
Collegiately, Sykut was a decorated player at Florida State University as he won 93 singles and 82 doubles matches between 2005 and 2009, second and fifth all-time, respectively, in program history. The combined 175 wins are the third most at Florida State. He was an All-ACC selection in 2009 and served as team captain that season.
Sykut graduated from Florida State in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in economics. He and his wife Erica have two children, Aleksander and Julian.
–ELON–
|
Sources
2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2024/5/13/mens-tennis-elon-names-maciek-sykut-mens-tennis-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi inaugurates regional road west of Muna, Southeast Sulawesi, costs IDR 631 billion
- Michael Cohen says Melania Trump played 'Access Hollywood' tape as 'locker room talk'
- Elon appoints Maciek Sykut Men's Tennis Coach
- GU will open its first overseas flagship store in New York in fall 2024 – The online store will launch at the same time, bringing GU products nationwide
- Family of trans student actor unfairly excluded from musical school honored by Playwrights Legal Defense Fund
- From the great resignation to the great reshuffle
- Podcast “Curious Conversations”: Sherwood Clements talks about how real estate values affect voting | Virginia Tech News
- “Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man”
- True crime podcast descends on rural Ireland, with poor results
- Strongest and Weakest Position Groups After Free Agency and the 2024 NFL Draft | NFL news, rankings and stats
- Law Roach says Dior, Gucci and other designers wouldn't dress Zendaya
- US aid reaches Ukraine as Russia attacks near Kharkiv > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News