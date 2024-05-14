Maverick alumni compete at IIHF World Championships – Minnesota State University





CZECH REPUBLIC Three former Minnesota State men's hockey players competed in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague and Ostrava this week. Evan Mosey competes for Great Britain, while Marc Michaelis and Parter Toumie both skate for Germany. Mosey (defenseman/forward, 35 years old, Downers Grove, Illinois) played for the Mavericks from 2009 to 2013 and then played professionally in multiple international competitions and 41 games for the Rockford Ice Hogs in the American Hockey League (AHL). Last season, Mosey lived in Wales and played in 47 games for the Cardiff Devils, recording 10 goals, 21 assists and 31 points. He has a pair of assists, 27 penalty minutes and is a plus-1 in three games for Great Britain at the IIHF World Championships so far. Michaelis (forward, age 28, Mannheim, Germany) played the Purple and Gold at Minnesota State from 2016 to 2020 and was an ACHA/CCM West First Team All-America selection. He led the Mavericks with 20 goals, 24 assists and 44 points in his final season and first appeared for team Germany in 2017-18. Michaelis made his NHL debut in 2020-2021, appearing in 15 games for the Vancouver Canucks. At the IIHF Championships, he has five goals, four assists and nine points in six games. Toumie (attacker, 28 years old, Hassfurt, Germany) played for MSU from 2015 to 2020, scoring 45 goals, 87 assists and 132 points in 152 career games as a Mavericks, sixth on the all-time list. Toumie started with team Germany in 2018. He currently has two goals, one assist and three points in four games in this year's tournament. Upcoming matches for former Mavericks in the IIHF World Championships Germany vs. Latvia (May 15, 9:20 PM, Ostrava Arena, Group B)

Great Britain vs. Denmark (May 17, 9:20 PM, Prague Arena, Group A)

Germany vs. Poland (May 18, 9:20 PM, Ostrava Arena, Group B)

Great Britain vs. Czech Republic (May 18, 1:20 AM, Prague Arena, Group A) Tournament information

