



ANN ARBOR, Mich. The Penn State track and field team concluded competition Sunday afternoon at the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, a day highlighted by titles from Hayley Kitching in the women's 800 meters and Florence Caron in the women's 5K. Caron completed one of the toughest doubles events in track and field, winning the 5K just two days after taking home the title in the 10K. In more than nine miles of pure dominance over the weekend, Caron became the first Penn State woman ever to win titles in the 5K and 10K in a career, let alone a championship weekend. The Penn State women finished fifth in the conference and scored 78 team points, the team's second-best total over the past six seasons. Minnesota won the team title, followed by Nebraska and Ohio State. Nebraska took the win on the men's side, while Iowa and Wisconsin rounded out the top three. MEDALS Penn State's two champions spotlighted their medal winners on Sunday. Kitching clocked a Big Ten Championships record of 2:02.54 to take the win in the 800 meters. The sophomore completed the indoor-outdoor 800-meter sweep with her title on Sunday afternoon. Caron's 5K title is Penn State's second in a row at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships as a teammate Believe DeMars took victory at the event last season. The Quebec native took the win in 15:52.39. Sophia everyone earned her second silver medal of the championships, finishing second behind Caron in the 5K on Sunday afternoon after doing the same in the 10K on Friday evening. Toti crossed the line in 16:07.06 Reliable Robin crossed the line in 1:48.22 in the men's 800 meters to finish third overall in the event. The sophomore has now medaled in all four Big Ten 800-meter championships that have occurred since joining the Nittany Lions in the fall of 2022. Cheickna Traore set a new all-conditions record in the 200m sprint, finishing second in the championship final with a wind-assisted 20.05 (+3.1 m/s). Traore's huge mark gave him another medal to add to his growing collection. SCORING EVENTS Penn State earned points from high jumper Isaac Osifo who equaled his personal best with a jump of 7-0.25 (2.14 m) to rank fifth in the Big Ten. In the final of the women's 1500 meters, Kileigh Kane finished eighth overall in 4:24.15 and collected a point for the Nittany Lion women. Allison Johnson joined Kitching as scorers in the women's 800 meters, running a 2:07.56 to finish seventh. Penn State's women's 4×400 meter team Jermecia Brown Kitchen, Victoria Vanriele And Zoey Goldstein finished eighth in the conference with a 3:39.18. The men's team of Matt DeMatteo , Patrick Abel , Darius Smallwood And Olivier Desmeules followed by a seventh place, crossing the line in 3:08.86. NEXT ONE Penn State will take a contingent of athletes to the NCAA East Region Preliminaries in Lexington, Kentucky, March 22-25. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow along with the team on our social media pages on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and X/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

