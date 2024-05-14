Texas falls to UCLA in Sweet 16 women's tennis tournament – The Daily Texan





The Texas women's tennis traveled to California on Friday to take on No. 8 UCLA in the NCAA women's tennis tournament Sweet 16. The Longhorns' impressive season came to an end as they fell to the Bruins in a 4-1 decision . Texas entered the match as the underdog and was ranked No. 9 in the tournament. With previous wins against Georgia Tech and Harvard, UCLA has been Texas's closest competition of the tournament so far. The game pulled away from the Longhorns as quickly as it started. After losing the doubles point due to a tiebreaker of the deciding match, Texas went to singles matches. Normally a strong point for the Longhorns, Texas struggled against the Bruins to get crucial wins. The team's only win of the day came on court four, where graduate student Tanya Sasnouskaya defeated junior opponent Elise Wagle to avoid a shutout. UCLA would go on to win on courts one, three and six to secure the match and advance to the Elite Eight. Texas started the tournament with an easy victory over Ivy League opponent Harvard and shutout the Crimson 4-0. Three matches against Harvard were left unfinished, with dominant singles victories by the Longhorns on courts three, five and six. The Longhorns carried their success into the second round, narrowly defeating Georgia Tech 4-3. Despite a two-hour rain delay, Texas soldiered on, taking the doubles point and earning singles wins thanks to the efforts of senior Charlotte Chavatipon, Sasnouskaya and sophomore Vivian Ovrootsky. Although their season ends in disappointment, Texas walks away with yet another dominant regular season performance. Finishing the season with a 23–6 overall record and a conference record of 121, Texas' only conference loss came against No. 1 Oklahoma State. The Longhorns finished the regular season with a seven-game win streak, their longest streak of the season. Texas had different postseason success this season than in years past. Just a few years ago, the Longhorns became back-to-back national champions in 2021 and 2022. In the Big 12 tournament, the team reached the finals before falling short again to Oklahoma State. Although the team thrived in the regular season, a postseason run to the national championship faced tough competition on the field. Of the eleven players on the roster, five are seniors or graduate students and will be leaving the team. With just under half of the roster leaving, Texas will have to look to its younger members to guide them to future success and reach the level of champions once again.

