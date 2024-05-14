Settle, Caste named MIAC All-Conference





BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its men's golf awards on Monday and the Gusties named two athletes to the All-Conference list. Kris Calm down And Teddy toss led the way for the Gusties, who both earned their second consecutive All-MIAC selections. Pelayo Perez Crespo was also named All-Conference Honorable Mention. Chris Calm down , one season removed from being named MIAC's Rookie of the Year, led the team in his second season. Gutuza played 24 rounds of golf, averaging 74.3 shots in the 11 events he attended. Gutuza posted five top-10 showings and three top-fives, finishing sixth at the MIAC Championships to earn a spot on the All-Championship team. Gutuza led the team on five separate occasions, including posting a pair of impressive finishes at the final two events of the season, shooting a one-under par 70 at the Bethel Spring Triangular and a three-under 68 the next day. Teddy toss averaged 75.8 in 23 rounds this season. Kaste posted three top-10 finishes and led the Gusties in their matchup with Saint John's in the fall, finishing tied for first after a 73-69-142 (-2). Kaste finished his season with a string of high marks, finishing 10th at the Saint John's Spring Invitational with a plus-five two-round total of 148 and seventh at the Bethel Spring Triangular with a one-over 72. Perez Crespo averaged 75.9 in 24 rounds of golf. The sophomore posted a total of four top-10 finishes in his sophomore season, finishing fourth in a dual with Saint John's and ninth at Bethel's Spring Quad. Bethel's Conor Schubring was named Player of the Year for the second season, while Carleton's Sam Higaki earned Rookie of the Year honors. Bethel head coach Nick Cocalis was voted MIAC Coach of the Year by his peers.

