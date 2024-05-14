Sports
Unreasonable expectations: An undefeated Ohio State football season in 2024
From now until the start of preseason camp in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will write articles on a different theme each week. This week is all about our unreasonable expectations. You can catch up on everything Content of the Theme Week here and all our Unreasonable expectations here.
This time last year, I wrote about my unreasonable expectations that there wouldn't be a decline in quarterback performance after CJ Stroud. As it turns out, those expectations were indeed unreasonable, although the numbers indicate the drop wasn't as abrupt as some fans (loudly) claimed.
That was mainly due to performance in big games, third downs and the loss of Emeka Egbuka for part of the year. Ultimately, no first-year starter should be expected to reach veteran Stroud numbers, which made the expectation unreasonable in the first place.
My unreasonable expectation this season is for Ohio State to remain undefeated in 2024. These types of expectations are unreasonable for fans of any team, regardless of schedule.
There are simply far too many variables over the course of a college football season to expect any team, especially in a conference like the Big Ten, to get through twelve games without a loss. Add in a conference championship game and a postseason and you get the statistical improbability of a perfect campaign.
Even the best teams with the weakest schedules are subject to serious injuries. The loss of a starting quarterback may not have prevented an Ohio State national championship a few years ago, but it easily could have.
It's pretty easy now to look back at what Cardale Jones was able to do and apply it universally, but it's not that simple. What Jones and those Buckeyes did was incredible: They beat Wisconsin 59-0 before beating Alabama and Oregon, going through three straight Heisman Trophy finalists as your quarterback starts his first three college games. It is remarkable even for those with the highest standards.
Here is the schedule that awaits Ohio State this fall:
- August 31 vs. Akron
- September 7 vs. Western Michigan
- September 21 vs. Marshall
- September 28 at State of Michigan
- Oct. 5 vs. Iowa
- October 12 in Oregon
- Oct. 26 vs. Nebraska
- Nov. 2 at Penn State
- Nov. 9 vs. Purdue
- Nov. 16 at Northwestern
- Nov. 23 vs. Indiana
- Nov. 30 vs. Michigan
Not counting a conference championship game or extended playoff games, the Buckeyes have a good shot at an undefeated campaign, but there are some obvious hurdles. The biggest is the early road race in Oregon. That's going to be a crazy atmosphere for Ohio State with a new quarterback at the helm (or a fairly inexperienced one if Devin Brown wins the job).
Other obstacles include the Oct. 5 matchup with Iowa, the Nov. 2 matchup with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley and The Game in late November. It's not unreasonable to expect Ohio State to win all of these games individually, but few teams go undefeated, so it's unreasonable to expect the Buckeyes to win them all. Believing that this will be the case does not necessarily mean you are blind, but it may speak to a lack of attention to probability and variables.
Ohio State appears ready to enter preseason camp with a roster that can win a national championship. The Buckeyes could do that without going undefeated, especially with an expanded playoff. Doing this without losing a game is feasible, but it's not a slam dunk.
The list contains question marks. Quarterback is an unknown variable at this point, and that's the most important position on the field. Egbuka returns, but the 2024 Buckeyes will have much less experience at the wide receiver position than they have had in a while. The offensive line must prove itself against the 2023 group. New players at linebacker have to perform.
Those are the unknowns, and they are numerous for a team with national championship aspirations. That's before less predictable things like injuries are taken into account.
I grew up in an era where three losses were the dividing line between a successful Ohio State season and one that wasn't good enough, keeping in mind that if none of those three losses came against Michigan, it was still pretty much good enough used to be.
By today's standards, fans would go crazy after three losses and demand that literally every college in the football program be fired and most players replaced. Since that has been normal for most of my 57 years on this planet, I never expected an undefeated Ohio State season.
But for the sake of this article, and just to try something different, I'm going to hold that unreasonable expectation in 2024 and see how it goes. No one should do this, but if you do, at least I'll be with you in 2024.
