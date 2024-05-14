Connect with us

Crisis in Montreal: the city suspends its relations with minor hockey

Although the governance of minor hockey in Quebec has never been in the news so much, Hockey Qubec Région Montral (HQRM) is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. so much so that the city of Montreal is suspending ties with this organization.

Last Wednesday, May 8, the sports director of the city of Montreal, Luc Denis, informed the chairman of the board of directors of HQRM, Yves Pauz, thatimplementation of the agreement between the City of Montreal and HQRM (financial contributions, loanCity facilities and equipment, outbuilding2), and this as long as the city nwill not have received, to its satisfaction, any clarification regarding the use of its HQRM contributions”,”text: Based on the information brought to our attention, the City has taken the decision to suspend the implementation of a project indefinitely suspend the agreement between the City of Montreal and HQRM (the financial contributions, the loan of installations and equipment from the City, Annex 2), until the City has obtained satisfactory clarification on the use of its HQRM contributions”}}”> Following the information brought to our attention, the city has decided to suspend operations indefinitelyimplementation of the agreement between the City of Montreal and HQRM (financial contributions, loaninstallations and equipment of the City, appendix 2), and this as long as the City does not do sowill not have received clarification regarding his satisfaction with the use of his HQRM contributions.

This extraordinary decision by the city comes after allegations of improper use of city contributions both in financial support and in goods and services, including the hours of use of municipal arnas.

According to our sources, the HQRM board of directors received a factual report in late February that specifically alleged that people associated with the Hockey Montral elite were using for private purposes a significant amount of ice time that the City of Montreal had rented from the HQRM rebate. These ice hours would have been spent on development camps for which every participating hockey player had to commit himself cash only costs ranging between $30 and $40 per hour.

