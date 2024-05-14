Crisis in Montreal: the city suspends its relations with minor hockey

Although the governance of minor hockey in Quebec has never been in the news so much, Hockey Qubec Région Montral (HQRM) is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. so much so that the city of Montreal is suspending ties with this organization.

Last Wednesday, May 8, the sports director of the city of Montreal, Luc Denis, informed the chairman of the board of directors of HQRM, Yves Pauz, that implementation of the agreement between the City of Montreal and HQRM (financial contributions, loan of City facilities and equipment, annex 2), and this as long as the city will not have received, to its satisfaction, any clarification regarding the use of its HQRM contributions. Following the information brought to our attention, the city has decided to suspend indefinitely the implementation of the agreement between the City of Montreal and HQRM (financial contributions, loan of installations and equipment of the City, appendix 2), and this as long as the City does not will not have received clarification regarding his satisfaction with the use of his HQRM contributions.

This extraordinary decision by the city comes after allegations of improper use of city contributions both in financial support and in goods and services, including the hours of use of municipal arnas .

According to our sources, the HQRM board of directors received a factual report in late February that specifically alleged that people associated with the Hockey Montral elite were using for private purposes a significant amount of ice time that the City of Montreal had rented from the HQRM rebate. These ice hours would have been spent on development camps for which every participating hockey player had to commit himself cash only costs ranging between $30 and $40 per hour.

In response to these allegations, HQRM's board would commission an outside firm to validate or debunk the allegations of non-compliant use of the City's contributions, writes the sports director of the city of Montreal.

On March 19, HQRM effectively entrusted the mandate to a law firm specialized in investigations, the Lex Facto firm, to shed light on this case. According to the city, this mandate provided for the submission of a final report on April 30, 2024 to the HQRM Board of Directors.

However, this report has not yet been submitted by Lex Facto.

Yves Pauz is an old hand in Montreal's minor hockey administration. He has been in office for decades and says he is stunned by the city of Montreal's response.

We are talking about ice hours worth $17,000, and this amount was reimbursed to HQRM. It was refunded with some delay and I don't necessarily agree with the way this case was handled, but a refund was made.

We use a bazooka to kill a fly. We are punishing young people and paralyzing spring assessment camps for a problem that could easily have been solved differently estimates the chairman of the HQRM board of directors.

According to the latter, HQRM sent a notice to the city of Montreal last Friday. And HQRM will go to court on Monday to obtain an order that will ensure that the ongoing evaluation camps are not interrupted and that young people do not become victims of the situation.

By shutting down our operations and threatening us in this way, I feel this is a huge course of action on the part of the city. adds Mr Pauz.

In addition to these legal fees, Mr. Pauz said the costs to the company responsible for investigating the use of ice would be approximately $30,000.

Another worrying fact: On April 24, the minor hockey associations overseen by HQRM learned in a brief email that HQRM General Manager Carl Vaillancourt had been dismissed from his position with immediate effect. Mr Vaillancourt had only been in office for eight months.

Open in full screen mode Carl Vaillancourt Hockey Qubec Rgion Montral's mandate lasted just eight months. Photo: Sportcom

However, according to several stakeholders in Montreal minor hockey, it was Mr. Vaillancourt who raised the alarm in late February about the alleged improper use of City of Montreal contributions by individuals associated with Hockey Montreal's elite. His relationship with the board of directors is said to have deteriorated from then on. His dismissal caused an uproar within several minor hockey associations.

The one who put the most nonsense into this file is our former CEO. He even went so far as to claim that one of my colleagues and I had failed in our duties as administrators. I was the signatory of the agreement between HQRM and the city. But it's been two or three years since I stopped worrying about the distribution of ice hours. claims Mr Pauz.

In the press release announcing Mr Vaillancourt's recruitment in August 2023, Mr Pauz was nevertheless delighted that his organization free elbows to provide a real wind of change in the management of minor hockey on the island of Montreal .

HQRM benefited from the expertise of the Regroupement Loisir et Sport Qubec to carry out the search process for the ideal candidate for the position of General Manager.

It was not possible to speak to Carl Vaillancourt to determine the precise circumstances of his dismissal.

Whatever the case, the city of Montreal seems to have decided that the time for truth and transparency has come.

From a good governance perspective (Article 11), the City of Montreal believes that it is your responsibility to present the facts of the investigation to your members at the next general meeting. We ask you to place this subject on the agenda of this general meeting. To this end, we will contact you shortly, in particular to inform you of the verification measures we intend to take, writes sports director Luc Denis.

The latter also recalls that the city's general comptroller has the authority to request HQRM's books and accounting data at any time. The city also asks that a representative of the City of Montreal be invited to all meetings of the Board of Directors and general meetings, until further notice.

Yves Pauz confirms that HQRM's accounting has always been properly maintained. But I'm not saying that, when the time is really right, we won't take action to appoint someone from outside to keep an eye on Hockey Montral Lite's finances. he said.

We requested an interview with Luc Denis last Friday. However, the city of Montreal's communications department said they could not contact him.

This new affair comes in the wake of the resignation of Hockey Qubec general manager Jocelyn Thibault at the end of February.

Thibault, who has made sound governance his hobbyhorse, lamented the difficulty of leading the regions along this path when he explained his decision to press representatives.

Open in full screen mode Jocelyn Thibault Photo: Radio Canada

In addition to lamenting the lack of accountability within the structure, Thibault emphasized that the provincial office did not have the necessary powers to ensure effective leadership of hockey in Quebec.

As leader of the company [en ce moment] you really have the feeling like you are in a minefield. There is no predictability. As manager of our organization, this is a risk I could no longer take. For these reasons it was better to withdraw, he explained.

In short, Thibault was fed up with being constantly called upon to put out fires for which he was not responsible and which good governance could easily have prevented.

It is therefore Thibault's successor, Stphane Auger, who will have to take on the role of firefighter regarding the crisis affecting HQRM.

Hockey Qubec leaders were informed of the concerning letter from the city of Montreal last Thursday, the day after it was sent. Since that time, the county office has monopolized all its resources to remedy the situation.

It would not be surprising if a decision to that effect were announced early this week.