English Premier League Table 2023-24 – EPL Football Standings

English Premier League Table 2023-24 – EPL Football Standings

 


1

logologo

Arsenal

ARS

37

27

5

5

89

28

61

86

W

W

W

W

W

2

logologo

Men's city

MCI

36

26

7

3

91

33

58

85

W

W

W

W

W

3

logologo

Liverpool

LIV

37

23

10

4

84

41

43

79

W

L

D

W

D

4

logologo

Aston Villa

AVL

37

20

8

9

76

56

20

68

W

W

D

L

D

5

logologo

Tottenham

UNTIL

36

19

6

11

71

59

12

63

L

L

L

L

W

6

logologo

Newcastle

NEW

36

17

6

13

79

57

22

57

W

L

W

W

D

7

logologo

Chelsea

THAT

36

16

9

11

73

61

12

57

L

D

W

W

W

8

logologo

Man Utd

SHALL

36

16

6

14

52

56

-4

54

D

W

D

L

L

9

logologo

West Ham

WHU

37

14

10

13

59

71

-12

52

L

L

D

L

W

10

logologo

Brighton

BHA

36

12

12

12

54

58

-4

48

D

L

L

W

D

11

logologo

Bournemouth

BOU

37

13

9

15

53

65

-12

48

L

W

W

L

L

12

logologo

Crystal Palace

SCREAM

37

12

10

15

52

58

-6

46

W

W

D

W

W

13

logologo

Wolves

WOOL

37

13

7

17

50

63

-13

46

L

L

W

L

L

14

logologo

Fulham

FULL

37

12

8

17

51

59

-8

44

W

L

D

D

L

15

logologo

Everton

EVE

37

13

9

15

39

49

-10

40

W

W

W

D

W

16

logologo

Brentford

BRE

37

10

9

18

54

61

-7

39

W

W

L

D

W

17

logologo

Nottm Bos

NFO

37

8

9

20

47

66

-19

29

D

L

L

W

L

18

logologo

Luton

LUT

37

6

8

23

50

81

-31

26

L

L

L

D

L

19

logologo

Burnley

BUR

37

5

9

23

40

76

-36

24

D

W

D

L

L

20

logologo

Sheff United States

SHU

37

3

7

27

35

101

-66

16

L

L

L

L

L

Champions League

Europa League

Relegation

