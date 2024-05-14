Raiders are ready for NCAA Regional in San Diego





DAYTON The Wright State golf team will head to the NCAA Championship for the seventh time in program history in the coming days, while the Raiders will participate in the NCAA San Diego Regional, where they will play Monday at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California. until Wednesday. Regional action begins Monday morning at 8 a.m. Pacific Time, with the Raiders teeing off from the tenth hole from 9:25 a.m. to 10:09 a.m. local time (12:25 a.m. to 1:09 a.m. Eastern Time) and paired with West Virginia and Kansas in the opening round. First round on Monday, the tournament field will play the second round on Tuesday and the final round on Wednesday. Wright State will play a practice round on Sunday in preparation for the three rounds of competition. The grouping of Mikkel Mathiesen , Andrew Flynn , Shane Ochs , Adam Horn And Timmy Hollenbeck will tee off for Wright State in the Regional. FOLLOW LIVE SCORING HERE THE SIZE Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be held from May 13 to 15. Thirteen teams and ten individuals not on those teams will compete in each of the three regional teams, while the other three regional teams will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the lowest ranked individual not from those teams from each region will advance to the finals. THE COURSE The Farms Golf Club will play as a par-70, 6,962-yard layout for the NCAA Regional. Opened in 1984, The Farms Golf Club is one of the best golf courses in the Golden State. The original design team included Pete and Perry Dye, as well as Tommy Jacobs, while John Fought and Tom Lehman orchestrated the 1999 renovation. THE COUNSELORS Wright State captured its eighth Horizon League championship in Florida last month, the second most ever in the Horizon, while Wright State has now won three team championships in the last five seasons. Andrew Flynn won the HL individual title, becoming the third straight Raider to capture the Horizon League individual title and is the ninth Wright State player to win the HL individual title, building on the League record. The Raiders have recorded seven top-five finishes in 12 tournaments across the fall and spring schedule this season, highlighted by back-to-back team titles at The Jewell, Wright State Invitational and Horizon League Championship in April. Flynn has won two straight individual titles at the HL Championship and the Wright State Invitational, while Mathiesen captured the individual title at The Jewell and Ochs also has an individual victory this spring, returning in early March at the Peoples Golf Championship. . Mathiesen earned Horizon League Golfer of the Year honors and Hollenbeck was named HL Freshman of the Year, while Conner Lash was also recognized as the HL Coach of the Year. In addition to the major prizes, Mathiesen was joined by Flynn and Ochs on the All-League First Team, while Horn was named to the Second Team. Mathiesen is now a four-time Horizon League first-team selection, while Ochs earned his first all-league honor after being named top freshman last season and Flynn also picked up his first honor.

