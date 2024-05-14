Japanese Cricket Association Everything you need to know: WJPL|02





The Womens Japan Premier League is back for 2024, with even more cricket this year! Our two teams, Eastern Waves and Western Eagles face off again in a series of matches spread over six days (May 14 – May 19). With five T10 matches introducing the three-match T20 match. Not only our Japanese players will playg, but our partnerships with the Titans in South Africa and Sri Lanka Cricket allow us to welcome two players from each of these countries, while also welcoming two players each from our EAP rivals Indonesia and Vanuatu. Finally, we have two players from Australia returning for a second year, you will bYou can see them all in action every day and even meet a few players along the way. All our matches are streamed live on the Japan Cricket Association Youtube Channel. Come to the Sano International Cricket Ground (SICG) to watch the best of the best go head-to-head and see who will be the 2024 champion. If you're a 2023 viewer, welcome back and if you're new, welcome to the JCA family, check out the highlights from 2023 as well as the full selections and fixture schedule listed below. Who do you support? Competition schedule T10 Game 1Tuesday May 14, 2:00 PM

T10 Game 2Wednesday May 15, 10:00 am

T10 Game 3Wednesday May 15, 2:00 PM

T10 Game 4Thursday May 16, 10:00 am

T10 Game 5Thursday May 16, 2:00 PM

T20 Game 1Friday May 17, 10:00 am

T20 Game 2Saturday May 18, 10:00am

T20 Game 3Sunday May 19, 10am Selection list

Eastern waves Ahilya Chandel (C)

Jess Adams (Australia)

Kiyo Fujikawa

Haruna Iwasaki

Elena Kusuda-Nairn

Akari Nishimura

I Ogawa

Kurumi Ota

Selina Solman (Vanuatu)

Seika Sumi

Erika Toguchi-Quinn

Christelle Van der Schyff (South Africa)

Piumi Wathsala (Sri Lanka)

Maria Corazon Wombaki (Indonesia)

Owner of Yanagida

Reservations Ikuho Kakinuma

Rino Morita

Western Eagles Erika Oda (C)

Rachel Andrew (Vanuatu)

Anjali Ekanayake

Emmerson Filsell (Australia)

Ayumi Fujikawa

Hinase Goto

Palak Gundecha

She is from Canada

Ishu Karunaratna

Shimako Katō

Paulinah Mashishi (South Africa) Free mp3 download

Shrunali Ranade

Nanda Sakarini (Indonesia)

Sathya Sandeepani (Sri Lanka)

Nonoha Yasumoto

Reservations JCA Official Social Media

