Early News Daily | Monday (May 13, 2024) – The Football Brainiacs

Congratulations to our 2024 graduates. We couldn't be more proud of this group of young men! #OUDNA | #SoonersForLife pic.twitter.com/edG9Dp75oK
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 11, 2024
It's officially summer in Norman
Our boys are going to 8 states for our micro-internship program and South Africa for our summer service trip. Safe travels, guys! #OUDNA | #SOULMmission pic.twitter.com/WlWgB60N0j
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 10, 2024
To those who always hold it for us #Happy mothersday | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/FieGcHkkBX
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 12, 2024
200 and counting. Congratulations @CoachBobStoops! #OUDNA https://t.co/GlBnwREJF6
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 12, 2024
An unlimited coaching staff could be the next change in college football.
No one is 100 percent sure the new proposal will pass, but coaches are convinced it needs to happen now.@ChrisVannini about what the move could mean https://t.co/tNzOBL3GOq
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024
A PlayStation Store update has revealed a Deluxe Edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25.
The artwork shows, among other things:
Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024
College basketball
Diploma in hands
Congratulations to our trio of graduates for receiving their degrees from the @UofOklahoma!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TOxGAJEss2
— Oklahoma basketball (@OU_MBBall) May 11, 2024
Now they always say conulations
Sooner Nation, help us welcome the University of Oklahoma's newest alumni! #BoomerSooner | @VarsityO pic.twitter.com/Ot2gVLGxYT
— Oklahoma basketball (@OU_WBBall) May 11, 2024
OU Sports & News
#SoonersForLife | @VarsityO pic.twitter.com/6JwB9vtSo5
— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 12, 2024
. . .#SoonersForLife | @VarsityO pic.twitter.com/WF25pOidO1
— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 12, 2024
BIG 12 CAMPS
For the first time in program history, the Oklahoma Sooners are @Big12Conference regular season champions!#COMPETE // #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/MMGdcXYq74
— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 12, 2024
Senior Day Sweep capped with a crown
https://t.co/wqM1skqLGH // #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/ZIqzwttgEV
— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 12, 2024
OU baseball defeats Baylor to secure its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title.
Here are three takeaways from the #Sooners wins:https://t.co/jzVcxvRaQt
— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 12, 2024
The #Sooners concluded the Big 12 Outdoor Championship late Saturday night!
Sophomore BJ Green claimed the triple jump title, while nine other Sooners added scores to the men's and women's team tally!https://t.co/rlmh77kLRm
— Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) May 12, 2024
BOOMER!#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/C0cJeVTiBe
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2024
OU beats Texas #Big12SB Tournament title, case for top NCAA seed (via @ryaber) https://t.co/UN0wBBHihZ
— Oklahoman Sports (@OklahomanSports) May 12, 2024
Ella Parker is your standout player from the Big 12 Championship! #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/veyW3or8hw
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2024
Join us in celebrating the very best players from the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship named to the All-Tournament team pic.twitter.com/HxVZazjZ9w
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 12, 2024
