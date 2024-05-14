Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray – Iga Swiatek (Official Music Video) Coco Gauff – Iga Swiatek (Official Music Video) | Tennis news

Sports
Everything you need to know about the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, including draws, dates and why Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray won't be there…
Who will be in action in Rome on Tuesday?
The quarter-finals of the Italian Open for women are on Tuesday live on Sky Sportsheadlined by Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.
Swiatek will play USA's Madison Keys (not before 1pm BST), while Gauff will play China's Qinwen Zheng (not before 8.30pm) – who knocked out Naomi Osaka on Monday.
On the men's side of the draw, Cameron Norrie's conqueror Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Australian Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 (not before 7pm).
While No. 2 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev will take on American Tommy Paul (not before 4 p.m.).
You can follow it here all the latest scores.
Why don't the British duo Murray and Raducanu play?
The British duo Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will not participate in the Italian capital this year.
Murray practiced on clay as he continued his recovery from an ankle injury will return next week during the ATP Challenger Tour in Bordeaux before playing the Geneva Open, indicating he plans to play the French Open later this month.
The 36-year-old, who is expected to retire at some point this season, has been sidelined since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match. against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.
Raducanus current plans are to compete in Strasbourgbut she will also participate in qualifying for the French Open unless she receives a wildcard into the main draw.
The men's team also misses home favorite Jannik Sinner (hip), Carlos Alcaraz (forearm) due to injury, while defending champion Elina Rybakina withdrew due to illness.
What is the Italian Open?
The third ATP Masters 1000 clay court event of the season pits the world's best players against each other in the tournament, held at the iconic Foro Italico in Rome.
World champion Novak Djokovic returned to action in preparation for the French Open, with 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal hoping to progress to Roland Garros at the tournament where he is a fourteen-time champion, but both have retired early.
As with the Madrid Open, the 32 seeds at the Italian Open received a bye in the first round, so they entered the tournament in the second round.
The game starts at 10am UK time every day until Thursday 16 May when it starts at 12pm. There will be evening sessions starting at 6pm each day until finals weekend when play starts at 12pm on both days.
The finals will be held on the weekend of May 18.
Who are the defending Italian Open champions?
Medvedev won the 2023 singles title, his first trophy on clay, with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Holger Rune.
Rybakina won the second WTA 1000 title of her career last year, beating Anhelina Kalinina in the final 6-4 1-0 ret. Kalinina retired in the final with a left thigh injury.
What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?
In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 – the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 – you can see all the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete throughout the clay court season.
- Geneva Open (ATP 250) – May 20-26
- Lyon Open (ATP 250) – May 20-26
- Strasbourg International (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) – May 20-2
- Morocco Open (WTA 250) – May 20-26
