Sports
CMU hockey team wins 2024 National Community Service Award
Excellence on the ice is just one facet of the CMU Hockey team's identity. In addition to their competitive spirit and impressive skills on the ice, they represent the true meaning of community involvement and philanthropy.
This year, their commitment to community service earned them the 2024 National Community Service Award from the American Collegiate Hockey Association. The team was recognized for their efforts in the 7e Annual Pink the Rink fundraiser, raising a record $32,128 for the St. Mary's Cancer Assistance Fund.
Over the past seven years, CMU's Pink the Rink has raised more than $132,000 for various charities in the Grand Junction area. The players coordinate, market and organize all fundraising aspects of the event. Fundraising activities included T-shirt sales, raffle tickets for sports jerseys, a silent auction, a shoot a puck contest and more.
Of the 450 American Collegiate Hockey Association teams in the U.S. and Canada, CMU stood out for their dedication and significant efforts to give back to the Grand Junction community.
“It's a fun way to give back to a community that supports us through the game we love, to be part of something bigger than yourself. We are giving back through the game of hockey, which has given so much to all of us throughout our lives,” said Tim Winegard, assistant professor of history and CMU men’s hockey coach Tim Winegard.
This is the second time in a row and the third time that the team has won the award since Pink the Rink was founded in 2016.
“I am proud of my players, past and present, for all the charity work they have done and the effort they have put in,” Winegard said.
The team's commitment to serving the community is evident in their consistent dedication to the Pink the Rink fundraiser. Their legacy of compassion and generosity proves that the power of teamwork between students and athletes extends far beyond the rink.
Written by Amber Whisman
