Cash powers Owls to victory in the series finale





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -An outing with three goals Donovan Cash lifted Kennesaw State (26-23, 16-10 Atlantic Sun Conference) to a 7-6 victory in the series finale against Jacksonville (24-26, 17-10 ASUN) Sunday afternoon at John Sessions Stadium. Cash brought the power into game three with his third three-hit game of 2024, including his third home run of the season. He now sits alone in fifth place in the KSU Division I record book with 22 career jacks. The Sharpsburg, Georgia native brought home a career-high five RBI to lead the Black and Gold to victory. Beginner Braden Osbolt pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just three hits and earning one run for Jacksonville. Bo Rhudy collected his third save of the season after three one-hit innings of scoreless ball on the mound. Brayden Eidson joined Cash with two hits of his own when he was a fellow senior Isaac Bouton came home three times. Sunday was Kennesaw State's final road game of the regular season as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Owls will join Conference USA on July 1. Chris Cole opened the game with his fifth double of 2024 on a 1-2 pitch. Bouton was hit by a pitch, then the bases were loaded on a single left behind by Eidson. With one out and the bases loaded, Cash sent a grounder to right field, scoring two and giving the Owls an early lead. Jackson Chirello brought Eidson home from third base on a sacrifice fly to extend Owl's lead to 3-0 in the first inning. Cash added another run for KSU in the third with another single through the right side, scoring Bouton. Hudson Mimbs sent a hot shot to the third two ABs later who allowed it Nick Hassan to score on a failed double play attempt by JU. Kennesaw State led 5-0 after three. Osbolt prevented any JU runners in the bottom of the fourth and got out of a bases-loaded jam. Cash struck again in the fifth, blasting an 0-1 pitch to right center for an opposite-field homer, extending the lead to 6-0. Jacksonvile broke through with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The redshirt junior added another run on a fielder's choice, scoring Bouton – his fifth RBI of the game that gave KSU a 7-2 lead. The Dolphins cut the Owl advantage 7-6 in the seventh inning. Rhudy allowed just one baserunner in his three innings of relief, sealing the victory for Kennesaw State. KSU has yet to be swept in an ASUN series this season. NEXT ONE KSU returns to Stillwell Stadium Tuesday, May 14, for a midweek battle with future CUSA foe Jacksonville State on ESPN+. Fans can purchase ticketshere. Read the full article

