How the 1961 Ashes exposed cricket's ugly double standard





In geopolitics there is such a thing as the shot that changed the world. That doesn't exist in cricket. One of the greats who changed nothing except the outcome of a match was played by Brian Close against Australia at Old Trafford in 1961. With the Ashes up for grabs, England recorded a famous victory on the fifth day of the match. the Fourth Trial. Close, a stout southpaw, had just straightened one of Richie Benaud's leg breakers for six. Benaud now leaned further away from the stump, aiming for a Passchendaele full of footprints worn by the boots of Fred Trueman and co. Close lustfully swiped twice and missed. The third time he connected and stood behind the square for eight hours. England collapsed and lost the match and the Ashes from an impregnable position. The opprobrium that Closes grotesquely suffered, a nightmare best spoken of in whispers, had a lot to do with the fact that he was a professional and a Northerner. His captain Peter May got a duck (thrown by Benaud), but he was an amateur and a southerner. This newspaper correspondent, the tribal elitist EW Swanton, forgave him. In the 1960s, English cricket resisted the social fluidity surrounding it. Throughout the decade, the national team was led by a succession of gentleman amateurs. The Ashes would not be regained for another ten years when Ray Illingworth, another Yorkshire professional, took charge. Richie Benauds blue suede shoes () presents a history of English cricket through the prism of the 1961 Ashes, which came down to that game and, according to Swanton et al., that shot. The co-authors, David Kynaston and Harry Ricketts, were both still wearing shorts, but were already entranced, and it shows in an endearing way. Why the title? What do Benauds shoes have to do with it? It turns out that the evening before the fifth day, when the Australian captain walked back into the square to bend over the gully of footprints that would turn the ball and the game, he was wearing blue suede shoes. May worked in the city. The authors find it impossible to imagine his feet being shod in any color of suede, and therein lies a symbolic difference between cricket as practiced by the 1961 Aussies and their hosts. Bold modernists versus stock investing conservatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/books/non-fiction/why-cricket-is-still-the-key-to-the-english-soul/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos