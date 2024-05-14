CU Buffs get commitment from JUCO lineman Chris Morris – BuffZone





Chris Morris has been on quite a journey during his college football career so far. The former four-star recruit plans to make another stop as he verbally committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday to play for head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. Morris, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, comes to CU with two years of eligibility remaining. “Counted out too many times, but I'm still in!” he wrote on X on Monday. “I'm ready to go to work!” This past season, Morris played 12 games at East Mississippi Community College, earning All-MACCC honorable mention honors. Morris graduated from PURE Academy in Memphis in 2020 and was rated by 247Sports as a four-star prospect coming out of high school. After playing his freshman year at Freedom Prep, he transferred to West Memphis High School for his senior year. Morris had received 35 scholarship offers through high school, signed with Texas A&M and enrolled early in the spring of 2020. He had also visited Mississippi and Tennessee before signing with A&M. As a true freshman, Morris did not play in any games at A&M and left the team in the spring of 2021. In 2022, he played at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and appeared in four games. Morris subsequently signed with Memphis and went through 2023 spring training with the Tigers, but put his name back in the transfer portal last summer. He ended up at EMCC last season and opted for a transfer last month. “After much consideration, I have decided to take the plunge and enter the transfer portal to make a fresh start in college football,” he wrote on April 16. By adding Morris, the Buffs now have 15 offensive linemen on scholarship for next season, with 10 added as transfers this offseason.

