Summerville tennis falls 5-4 to Bear River in section final | Sport

For the second year in a row, the Summerville Bears will have to settle for the title of second-best tennis team in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
In a championship match that went down to the wire Saturday, the No. 3 Bears fell 5-4 to the No. 4 Bear River Bruins in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Coed Tennis Championship at Oak Park Tennis Center in Stockton.
I'm just glad we were there. It was just a good experience to be out there again, back in Stockton, Bears No. 2 boys singles player Mason Stokes said he came up short. It sucks that we lost, but it's okay.
Now that we've come this far, I feel like our mood wasn't as sad as when we lost (last year). “I was truly grateful that we made it this far, even though we lost,” he continued.
Stokes provided one of the two most important competitive victories for the Bears alongside the No. 2 doubles team of CJ Bressel and Austin Auld, who came from behind to defeat their Bear River counterparts 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 .
Pushed into an extended first set, which they lost, Auld and Bressel managed to dominate the second and third sets, allowing Boyk and Smith to win only three games.
Meanwhile, Stokes secured Summerville's lone singles win, beating Bear Rivers Ethan Hurd 6-6 (11-9), 6-4.
He was a really good player, Stokes said. If this could ever get to him, I'd just tell him: Dude, even though you lost, you're still such a good player.
Hurd pushed Stokes into a tiebreak in the first set, which lasted into double figures until Stokes prevailed 11-9. With the momentum of a first set victory on his side, Stokes was able to secure a 6-4 victory and dispose of Hurd.
Compared to last year, this experience was a lot more stressful, Stokes said. Bear River was a pretty tough team. Especially when I was playing, it was a bit stressful because my opponent was a very good opponent.
You just don't have to think about (that) they're sections, you know? If you just go outside and play, everything disappears.
Elsewhere in singles, the Bears struggled. No. 1 boys singles player Carter Webb was quickly defeated by Bear River ace Liam Coley 1-6, 0-6, while No. 2 girls singles player Faith McClure fell 1-6, 2-6 to Bella Rodriguez.
Summerville's top player Elise Mendezona fought in a tough No. 1 girls' singles match but fell 4-6, 4-6.
Summerville earned emphatic wins in the No. 1 boys doubles and No. 2 girls doubles, with Cooper Knobloch and Brayden McBride Bear Rivers defeating Andrew Kolb and Tallon Smith 6-0, 6-2, and Ceara Bustamante and Estrella Torres downing their opponents 6- 0, 6-1.
Ultimately it came down to the mixed doubles, where Summerville's duo of Graham Johnson and Emily Costa fell in a three-set heartbreaker to decide the 5-4 defeat.
When Graham and Emily left, it looked like they were just disappointed. We gave them a good, it's okay, feeling because honestly, it's okay to lose, Stokes said. They really did their best, and that's all that matters.
Stokes, Webb, Mendezona, Knobloch, McBride and Auld all return to Oak Park Tennis Center on Monday morning for the sectional doubles tournament.
We just love the sport so much. “We don't really think about losing, we think about playing and having fun,” Stokes said. I think that's why we win a little bit, because we don't think about losing at all, we don't really think about winning either, we just go out there and have fun.