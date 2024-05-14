African countries call for sanctions as UN nears treaty on biopiracy | News from the United Nations





The UN World Intellectual Property Organization hopes to conclude a treaty that will protect genetic resources from exploitation.

A group of African countries have called for a sanctions regime as talks open on a landmark treaty to end biopiracy. The United Nations opened debate in Geneva on Monday towards finalizing the treaty, which aims to prevent the plundering of genetic resources and the traditional knowledge surrounding them. After more than two decades of negotiations, the UN World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) hopes to reach an agreement that will protect such knowledge from exploitation by forcing greater transparency in the patent system. The draft treaty text states that patent applicants would be required to disclose the country from which the genetic resources in an invention originated and the indigenous people who provided the associated traditional knowledge. While natural genetic resources, such as those found in medicinal plants, crops and animal breeds, cannot be directly protected as international property, inventions developed using them can be. The negotiations will not be easy, WIPO head Daren Tang warned as the planned two weeks of talks began. However, he suggested that developing countries are on the verge of a truly landmark deal. Disagreement As the talks began, the group of African countries called for sanctions against companies or countries that violate the treaty's provisions. Our group supports adequate sanctions to ensure the treaty is enforced, said the Kenyan representative on behalf of the group. Because there is currently no obligation to publish the origins of innovations, many developing countries are concerned that patents are being granted that circumvent the rights of indigenous people or are granted for existing inventions. Opponents of the treaty fear it will hinder innovation. However, proponents say additional disclosure requirements would increase legal certainty, transparency and efficiency in the patent system. Disagreements remain, particularly over the imposition of sanctions and the conditions for revoking patents. Tang emphasized that there is no contradiction between encouraging innovation and responding to the needs of communities. More than 30 countries have disclosure requirements in their national laws, including China, Brazil, India, South Africa, France, Germany and Switzerland. However, these procedures vary and are not always mandatory. It is important to move beyond clashes that are too sterile between the global North and South, a diplomat told the Agence France-Presse news agency on condition of anonymity. Several countries in the North have genetic resources, such as Australia or France, and several countries in the South have very large laboratories and companies that use genetic resources, such as India or Brazil, the source said.

