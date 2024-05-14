The No. 19 Texas A&M men's golf team soared over the final six holes of Monday's opening round at the NCAA Stanford Regional to move into a tie for fourth place at 9-under 271.

The Maroon & White are six strokes above the NCAA Championship cutoff with Ole Miss. Illinois leads the pack at 17-under 263, followed by Florida State (-13) and Stanford (-11). The top five teams from each of the six three-round regionals will advance to the championship held May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. UCLA (-3) is six strokes below the cutoff, while Augusta (E) and UNLV (+1) are also within striking distance.

The Aggies' performance was highlighted by aces out Jaime Montojo And Daniel Rodriguez and an eagle passing by Michael Heidelbaugh on the 6,727-yard par-70 Stanford Golf Course. Montojo hit his hole-in-one on the 185-yard No. 17, while Rodrigues matched the effort on the 167-yard No. 4. Heidelbaugh registered his eagle on the 539-yard, par-5 No. 7.

Texas A&M started the day at number 10 and made the turn at 2-over. The Aggies were even up after 12 holes and ended the day by going 9 under on the last six holes. In addition to Rodrigues' ace and Heidelbaugh's eagle, the Maroon & White recorded seven of their fourteen bridies over the final six holes.

Phichaksn Maichon Texas A&M on the opening day with a 4-under 66. He fired four birdies on a bogeyless day to finish in a tie for sixth place. Heidelbaugh and Rodrigues are one stroke back at 3-under 67 in a logjam of nine golfers with the score tied at 10e place. Illinois' Max Herendeen leads the field with a 7-under 63.

Tuesday's action begins at 11 a.m., with the Aggies teeing off from No. 10, paired with Ole Miss and UCLA.

Live scoring is available at Gulf state.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head coach Brian Kortan

About the strong finish to the round…

“The guys hung in there. They knew we were making good shots. Good things were happening, but the scorecard didn't show it. They hung there and ended up piling a bunch of shots together. Not only did they hit good shots, but they made few shots.” nice putts and built up momentum.”

On to the aces Jaime Montojo And Daniel Rodriguez …

“That's always great. These are the first two hole-in-ones since I've been at A&M. I've had more hole-in-ones than my team has had here. It was great to see. Jaime's was kind of a momentum deal. When Roddy got his on No. 4, that kind of kick-started our team. That got him going and a couple of other guys made some good shots and Mike (Heidelbaugh) was about a foot on par- 5. make an eagle. They're a rough bunch, so it was nice to see them rewarded with those moments.”

About the team performance and three players in the top 10…

“That's the strength of who we are and how we do things. We believe in the team part of golf. These guys play hard for each other. I know Jaime and Aaron (Pounds) are disappointed with their scores today, but they will do well.” Go after it tomorrow and get some good scores. They know what the mission is and it's far from over.”

TEAM SCORING

1 Illinois 263 -17 2 State of Florida 267 -13 3 Stanford 269 -11 t-4 Texas A&M 271 -9 t-4 Be madam 271 -9 6 UCLA 277 -3 7 August 280 E 8 UNLV 281 +1 9 SMU 285 +5 t-10 Fresno State 286 +6 t-10 Freedom 286 +6 t-10 Missouri 286 +6 13 Sienna 288 +7 14 Sacramento State 296 +16

