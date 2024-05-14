Sports
From the mission field to faith and football Deseret News
Jeff Lewis is only 20 years old, but he has experienced a life of challenges over the past two years as he searches to answer a mission call to the Philippines and now tries to make the BYU football team.
The son of former NFL All-Pro tight end and current BYU associate athletic director Chad Lewis currently works full-time mowing lawns and practices four times a week with Dave Stroshine of Stroformance in Pleasant Grove.
He once played as an offensive lineman at Orem High alongside Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia. But after helping win a state title and graduate, Lewis put football aside and accepted a call as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He left for Santiago, Philippines, in July 2022, with a suitcase, his writings, and a growing knowledge of the Tagalog language.
Lewis was a preferred walk-on and was coached at Orem by Gabe Sewell, the father of Chicago Bear Linbacker Noah Sewell, and by former BYU and NFL lineman Dallas Reynolds. His skill? He was known for his pass blocking. He has the range, size and foundation to play beyond high school.
Two months into his missionary service, Lewis began having stomach problems. Over the next year, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound athlete lost 70 pounds and had to return home for medical treatment.
After what he described as a series of miracles, he returned to the Philippines and continued what he had started: answering the call.
“I am so grateful that I was called to serve in the Philippines under the leadership of a prophet of God, President Russell M. Nelson,” Lewis explains.
After his stomach problems started, tests showed he had contracted a parasite. He continued to serve in Santiago with the help of mission nurse, Janet Shirts, but ultimately his mission president, Ricardo Cobing, decided that Lewis should return home in May 2023 for treatment, including a colonoscopy.
That procedure found precancerous polyps, which were removed. He was told that if they had gone undetected they could have become life-threatening stage four cancers.
Once home in Provo, Lewis continued to believe that he would and could fulfill his mission to educate the people of the Philippines. He sent a letter to church leaders, who reviewed his case and approved his return to Santiago. Back in Santiago, he says the experience changed his life.
I was a completely different person. My perspective changed. I love the Filipino people and I have been able to teach, serve and dedicate myself to work. It was a life-changing experience, Lewis said.
Ultimately, Lewis encountered a new health-related challenge in Santiago City in March. He experienced numbness on the right side of his body. Doctors in the Philippines believed it was serious, a tumor or possibly MS. In April, it was decided that he should return to Orem two months before his official departure date from the Philippines, June 5.
He has continued testing at home for the past month. He will undergo an MRI to see if anything is pressing on the nerves in his neck.
I'm still trying to get the correct diagnosis. They thought it was something serious like MS, a tumor or something and that's why I came back home, he said. I haven't had any pain during this entire process since March. It was quite scary having my right side numb, but that has gone away. I am fine. Both of my hands are numb now. So I work with a number of doctors and I have known Gods forever in the details of my life. I know he's in charge. So I'm moving on with my life and preparing for BYU football season.
It's all in God's hands. He is in control, Lewis said.
In the meantime, while preparing for football, he has gained 35 pounds and stands at 275, still less than his pre-mission weight of 305.
Lewis has a big frame and can carry that weight. He just needs to find answers to the numbness that forced him home from the Philippines two months earlier.
He is a humble, sensitive man whose faith is sincere and his outlook positive. He is the fourth of seven children in Chad and Michele Lewis' family.
Jeff Call, a former colleague at the Deseret News, knows Jeff Lewis as a former neighbor and current friend of his son Janson. Jeff Lewis and Janson served missions at the same time and corresponded.
My sons grew up with the Lewises, Call said. My youngest son, Janson, became very good friends with Jeff, a gentle giant. My son is so small he looks like something that fell out of Jeff's pocket. We joked that he was Janson's bodyguard. Janson and Jeff kept in touch as much as possible during their missions. Jeff Lewis is a modest young man with a great sense of humor. Janson and Jeff will be roommates with another gentle giant, Joe Brown, this fall. I'm glad Janson has a great friend in Jeff to hang out with after his mission. Jeffs has been a tremendous, positive influence on Janson for many years.
I remember decades ago standing at a shed in the Orem City Center checking out shoulder pads and helmets for his father Chad and his brother Mike to play in the city's youth football program sponsored by the Orem Jaycees. I remember years later, BYU offensive coordinator Norm Chow told me one summer that he had a returned missionary who was 6 feet tall and would be running on the team.
Keep an eye on Chad Lewis, Chow said.
I did. He was the guy I checked off the list that day for a helmet and pads.
His father played on the 1996 Cotton Bowl team with another NFL-bound tight end, Itula Mili, who was injured just before the bowl in Dallas. Chad not only excelled in the NFL as an All-Pro, but was also an ambassador to China for the league.
As I sat in an Orem restaurant talking with Chad's son, I was impressed by Jeff's charisma and his belief in miracles, having experienced many of them over the past two years. Much of his father's positivity is embedded in his personality.
Jeff's world is heading to a unique crossroads: his health and his dream of playing college football must be resolved.
No winner has been declared, but his hope and optimism are evident, stemming from his genetic makeup, both physical and spiritual.
