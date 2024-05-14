Hockey fan warns ticket buyers after being scammed out of $550





The playoff hockey rush cost a Wake County woman hundreds of dollars. She wants to warn that scammers are taking advantage of that fever. Looking back, Heather Holster now knows some of the mistakes she made and wants people to be careful, whether you're buying tickets to a hockey game or any other event. What Canes fan wouldn't want to be among a playoff crowd like the ones we saw in the playoffs? Holster wanted her family to be there too. They are New York Rangers fans who moved to Wake Forest and wanted tickets at the last minute. “It was eight in the morning, chaos getting ready for school and work and all that. I saw it and thought it would be a nice surprise for everyone,” Tokos said. It was based on a post she saw on Facebook. She sent $550 for the set of cards. Holster even told them in her chat that she wasn't a scammer and shared details about her family. It's scary,” she said. 'It's really scary. But after I forwarded the money Venmoshe never got the tickets. Many of us have apps on our phones, such as Ticketmaster, StubHub and Seat Geek. These sites offer a variety of protections and guarantees for the buyer. But if you buy tickets via social media, things can go wrong. Nick Hill of the Better Business Bureau said if the Canes can get ahead, the scams will increase. You just have to be so careful on social media because a lot of these deals that seem really good are actually scams, Hill said. Before you buy anything from someone else on social media, make sure you check out their profile so you can further see if they have any activity,” Hill said. See if they have photos, if they've posted. See if they have friends. Holster said she did some of that, but looking closer, she now sees what she missed. I mean, it was her wedding pictures and her baby pictures on her profile, so I thought it was legit, Tokos said. Fans will fill the bars and restaurants in downtown Raleigh for Game 5. They hope another game will take place at the PNC Arena on Thursday but the Canes need to win Monday night for it to happen. If that happens, many people will clamor for tickets again. Holster says the biggest lesson is to take your time and make sure it's legit before paying.

