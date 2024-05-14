Kuntz and Cardinals open NCAA Men's Golf Regional with record-setting round





CHAPEL HILL, N.C. Ball State entered this week's NCAA men's golf regional at UNC Finley Golf Club in North Carolina as the No. 12 seed out of 13 teams. But it only took one round to give the Cardinals a brief lead and make it junior Braxton Kuntz in the fight for an individual title. Ball State took its place atop the leaderboard after Kuntz (62-72134) completed his fifth birdie of the first round, on the par-3 eighth hole, while Ball State finished its opening round on the front nine holes. Ball State topped North Carolina and Georgia Tech at the time, but found itself tied for second place with the Yellow Jackets as the round came to a close. The Cardinals' 7-under-par 273 was the lowest ever in NCAA Championship competition and the fourth-best in program history overall. Kuntz led Ball State's charge in the first round with an 8-under 62, which was a new course record and the lowest individual score in the open round at an NCAA Regional since at least 1998. Kuntz's 62 was six strokes better than the previous record set by Ball State in NCAA Championship competition (68 by McCormick Clouser in 2013 first round in Pullman, Washington). Ittied teammate Kas Bellar with the program's lowest round on record at the 2021 Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational at Delaware Country Club. It was the third eight-under-par round in Ball State history, matching Bellar's 2021 round and Eric Steger's 8-under 64 at Renaissance Golf Club in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2009. When play concluded in the first round, Kuntz found himself in territory never before reached by a Ball State player, leading the NCAA Regional by three strokes, ahead of six golfers tied for second place. “We can't start the conversation about our game today without mentioning Braxton's incredible opening round 62!” exclaimed the Ball State coach. Mike Fleck leading his second team to NCAA competition. And to do it in this setting, it was fun to watch and be a part of. Our first round was special and I am so proud of our boys who brought it and are ready to compete [Cesare] also had a great day and again, it's a testament to our depth.” Due to concerns about inclement weather later in the competition, the NCAA began the second round approximately 90 minutes after the end of the first round, and when play was stopped at 8:15 p.m., Ball State was in eighth place with Kuntz still in the tournament. leaders. Kuntz is tied for ninth entering the final round of play four strokes behind Clemson's Calahan Keever (130), who leads the tournament and played alongside the Cardinals. Alec Cesar (68-70138) through both rounds. Cesare is now in shared 20th place. Cesare, Kuntz and teammate Ali Khan (72-70142) were the only Cardinals players to complete their second round. Kas Bellar And Carter Smith will complete their second round when play resumes Tuesday morning. “What a long, grueling day of golf,” Fleck added. “We were there for over 13 hours and two of the guys need to be back in position by 7.15am for a 7.30am restart to complete the second lap. Our aim is to aim for one of those top 5 places and we are certainly in a position to do just that. I'm excited to compete and continue to prove ourselves.” The final round starts shortly after the end of round 2, but due to weather conditions the play will be shorter, meaning the final round can be extended over two days. Ball State individual results, through 8:15 p.m., mid-second round number 4 Braxton Kuntz (134):31-3162 | 34-3973 (-6, 9th)

number 5 Alec Cesar (138):32-3668 | 36-3571 (-2, 20th)

number 3 Ali Khan (142):37-3572 | 35-3570 (+2, 36th)

No. 2 Kas Bellar (—): 37-3471 | in progress (+4, 51st)

No. 1 Carter Smith (—): 37-3976 | in progress (+12, 67th) Follow the cardinals

Tweet

Facebook

Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2024/5/13/kuntz-and-cardinals-open-ncaa-mens-golf-regional-with-record-breaking-round.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos