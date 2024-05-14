Johan Botha appointed new coach of Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat, video





Queensland Cricket has signed former South African captain Johan Botha as the new head coach of the Bulls and Brisbane Heat on a three-year deal. The 42-year-old, who represented the Proteas in 123 games between 2005 and 2012, will replace Wade Seccombe after the former Queensland representative stepped down from his dual role in March. We are delighted to announce that Johan will take on the coaching roles of Heat and Bulls and look forward to welcoming him and his family to Queensland, Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said in a statement. We had several high quality applicants and Johan stood out during the interview process for his experience as an international player and more recently as a coach, as well as his familiarity with Australian Cricket since moving here from South Africa over a decade ago. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> South African spinner Johan Botha. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON Source: AFP Botha, who captained South Africa in ten ODIs, played 71 Big Bash League matches for the Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes. The off-spinner, who briefly captained South Australia and the Strikers, became an Australian citizen in 2016 before playing his last professional match in 2021. Since retiring, Botha has taken on assistant coaching roles with the Strikers and the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket. He also mentored the Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, the Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and Guyana in the Caribbean Premier League. The Heat are the reigning BBL champions, having toppled the Sixers in January's final at the SCG, while the Bulls finished bottom of the Sheffield Shield ladder last summer. There is a lot to look forward to for Queensland Cricket and I can't wait to get started in what will be an exciting and rewarding challenge, Botha said. This is an incredible opportunity with the playing talent and experience that the two teams can call upon. The Bulls have strong links to success, and I have no doubt that the playing group is already aiming to be highly competitive this summer. The Heat were skilful and professional on their way to their BBL title and have an enviable foundation to take on new challenges in the coming seasons. My family and I are looking forward to moving to Queensland and becoming part of the cricket community.

