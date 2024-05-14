Sarajevo welcomes Europe's best tickets to Paris





The city of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is considered to have the largest collection of players for the Olympic qualifying tournament and will welcome some of the best table tennis players in Europe. The European singles qualifiers for Paris 2024 will take place from May 15 to 19. The Olympic Games will take place at the Sport Arena, Hotel Hills Complex. Of the six continental quotas allocated to Europe for each gender, five will be won in the European Olympic Singles Qualifying Tournament, with one additional spot allocated through the rankings on June 11, 2024. A total of 47 men and 44 women from 26 countries will converge in Sarajevo, all competing for one of 10 coveted tickets to Paris (five men and five women). Leading the seeding list in the men's singles is 37-year-old two-time Olympian Daniel Habesohn, while his compatriot Karoline Mischek tops the seeding list in the women's singles. Habesohn is aiming to return to the Olympics after back-to-back qualifications for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The Austrian star will face stiff competition from across Europe in Sarajevo. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Mischek, a Youth Olympian and debutant at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will focus on her second appearance at the Games in Paris, France. One of the notable contenders is Greece's Panagiotis Gionis. The 44-year-old dentist competes at a high international level and is aiming for his sixth appearance at the quadrennial event. However, he must overcome tough competition to achieve his dream of traveling to Paris in July. Stay tuned for livestream details and available results here and view photos from the event at ETTU's Flickr page. The excitement is building as Sarajevo prepares to host this crucial event on the way to Paris 2024, so make sure you don't miss the action! View the full participation list here. General news Olympic Games Paris 2024

