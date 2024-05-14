Cricket NSW is joining forces with Sport4All to promote inclusion in cricket





Cricket NSW and Sport4All, a program working to promote disability inclusion in grassroots sport, have forged a partnership, aiming to promote inclusion in cricket through education and training initiatives.

This partnership reinforces CNSW's commitment to promoting an inclusive sporting environment where everyone, including people with disabilities, feels welcome and valued. Julie Stafford, Female Engagement and Diversity & Inclusion Manager, Cricket NSW, said: Cricket NSW is delighted to be working with Sport4All as an education and training partner in disability inclusion. This partnership will help our staff with specific training and provide our volunteers at clubs and associations with the opportunity to receive practical advice and tips on how to involve people with disabilities in their clubs. Cricket is a sport for everyone, and this partnership is important to us to ensure we are welcoming and inclusive to all. To kick off our partnership, we will provide training to all of our 180 Casual Program Coordinators Sport4All will host a number of online workshops using the fully accessible Sport4All training platform, which has been developed and presented by people with disabilities and lived experience of disabilities. Cricket NSW aims to empower its community to create more accessible and inclusive cricket environments in New South Wales. Elysha O'Neill, NSW/ACT State Manager of Sport4All, said: We are delighted to be working with Cricket NSW to promote disability inclusion in cricket. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we can take meaningful steps to ensure that cricket is truly a sport for all, with individuals at all levels given the opportunity to participate and prosper. Jenny Crandell, Sport4All Inclusion Coach, said: At Sport4All we believe that every individual deserves the opportunity to experience the benefits of sport. By joining forces with Cricket NSW we will connect with staff and volunteers, giving them the knowledge and confidence to welcome people of all levels into their cricket community. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Cricket NSW's ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive cricket community, in line with Sport4All's mission to promote inclusivity and accessibility in sport across Australia.

