College Football Playoff Locations: CFP National Championship headed to Las Vegas in 2027, according to report





The 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship is expected to take place in Las Vegas, where a national champion will be crowned for the 2026 season, according to The Action Network. The decision has not yet been made official by the College Football Playoff, but 'Sin City', which is hosting the game, is reportedly a lock. Las Vegas will be the eleventh location to host a CFP National Championship and the fourth in the western United States. Others include Los Angeles, Phoenix and the Bay Area. The 2025 and 2026 title games are scheduled for Atlanta and Miami respectively, both of which represent a return to previous title game sites. Many aspects attracted the CFP to Las Vegas, highlighted by the pristine Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. The city boasts cheap travel and a virtually unlimited number of hotels and locations, making logistics much easier. The Super Bowl traveled to Allegiant Stadium in February for Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs toppled the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 thriller. The 2028 Men's Final Four will also take place in Las Vegas. According to the report, CFP hoped to land in Vegas for the 2025 title game. However, Vegas is hosting the massive Consumer Electronics Show, a major event in the city that draws 200,000 people and gobbles up hotel rooms. The expanded College Football Playoff should allow for more flexibility around the dates. The Las Vegas site is causing some controversy due to the city's gambling history. College athletics has seen the rise of gambling in recent seasons, led by a group of players from Iowa and Iowa State who suspended for gambling for their own teams in 2023. NCAA President Charlie Baker has been vocal in his support eliminating prop bets about college athletes. However, all levels of sports are slowly coming to Vegas as a destination. The location features both NFL (Raiders) and WNBA (Aces) franchises and is expected to add MLB's Athletics in the coming years. The Pac-12 and Mountain West have also played conference championship games in Vegas, and the Big 12 plans to host its 2024 media days in “Sin City.” Although Las Vegas is almost complete, the report says the locations for the next three years are still being negotiated. The Vegas title game will be the first under the new television contract, which starts in the 2026 season. The format for the College Football Playoff field has not yet been determined, but will include a minimum of 12 teams.

