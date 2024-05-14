Opening Day Recap of the State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament





RAPID CITY Aberdeen Roncalli moved into third place behind favorites Sioux Falls Christian and Rapid City Christian on Monday during the opening day of the Class A boys tennis tournament. Sioux Falls Christian advanced all six singles players to the semifinals and also pushed all three doubles teams to the finals. The Chargrs scored 392 points, compared to 344 for Rapid City Christian, which also advanced six singles players to the semifinals and two doubles teams to championships. Aberdeen Roncalli also had a good day, scoring 225 points and advancing four singles players and two doubles teams to the third-place matches. Palmer Johnson (No. 2), Gannon May (No. 3), Landon Zikmund (No. 4) and Ezra Feickert (No. 6) will each play for third place, along with Johnson-May at No. 1 doubles and Cason Hellwig -Zikmund at number 2 in doubles. Jayden Reecy and Will Haskell were scheduled to play for fifth in the No. 3 doubles match on Tuesday. Hellwig (No. 1) and Reecy (No. 5) are ranked fifth in the singles semifinals. Milbank finished ninth with 135 points, while Joe Schulte (No. 1), Gregory Grabow (No. 3), Will Muellenbach (No. 4), Daniel Shelstad (No. 5) and Alex Baugh (No. 6) each finished fifth reached -place semi-finals in singles. Schulte-Grabow (No. 1) and Muellenbach-Charles Whitesitt (No. 2) are each ranked fifth in the doubles semifinals. Whitesitt (No. 2 singles) and Shelstad-Baugh (No. 3 doubles) are each in the consolation championship. Team scores Sioux Falls Christian 392, Rapid City Christian 344, Aberdeen Roncalli 225, Huron 188, Lennox 179, Madison 174, Pierre 156, St. Thomas More 144, Milbank 135, Vermillion 87 and Spearfish 32. Singles First flight Quarterfinals 1-Mitchell Hofer (SFC) def. 8-Michael Levine (STM) 6-2, 6-0; 4-Cody Plank (LEN) def. 5-Cason Hellwig (ABR) 6-4, 7-5; 3-Dah Christ Moo (HUR) def. 6-Joe Schulte (MIL) 7-6(4), 6-0; 2-Jack Hancock (RCH) def. 7-Devin Dodson (PIE) 6-1, 6-1. Second flight Quarterfinals 1-Rex Lefever (SFC) def. 8-Elijah Sims (MAD) 6-1, 6-0; 4-Gunnar Geiken (LEN) def. 5-Lucas Height (PIE) 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; 3-Palmer Johnson (ABR) def. 6-Matthew Dun (HUR) 6-3, 6-1; 2-Henry Beckloff (RCH) def. 7-Andrew Levine (STM) 6-1, 6-2. State Boys Tennis Preview:Class A tournament on Monday and Tuesday and AA on Thursday and Friday in Rapid City Third flight Quarterfinals 1-Noah Geyer (RCH) def. 9-Gregory Grabow (MIL) 6-2, 6-1; 5-Jacob Leiferman (PIE) def. Standard 4-Eli Plank (LEN); 2-Jack Squier (SFC) def. 7-Braeden Strain (STM) 6-0, 6-0; 3-Gannon May (ABR) def. 6-Lah Doh Soe (HUR) 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-8. Fourth flight Quarterfinals 1-Cain Schaefers (RCH) def. 9-Ethan Sims (MAD) 6-1, 6-1; 5-Weston Northrup (PIE) def. 4-HserNWah (HUR) 1-6, 6-3, 10-8; 6-Landon Zikmud (ABR) def. 3-Pierce Temme (LEN) 6-1, 6-1; 2-Jack DeYoung (SFC) def. 7-Will Muellenbach (MIL) 6-1, 6-4. Fifth flight Quarterfinals 1-Logan Boyle (SFC) def. 9-Daniel Shelstad (MIL) 6-2, 6-1; 4-Say Poe (HUR) def. 5-Jayden Reecy (ABR) 6-1, 7-5; 3-Ethan Palmer (RCH) def. 6-Grant Freeling (VER) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5; 2-Elliot Huxford (STM) def. 7-pursuit Steuerwald (MAD) 6-0, 6-0. Sixth flight Quarterfinals 1-Elijah Lindgren (SFC) def. 8-Alex Baugh (MIL) 6-1, 6-3; 5- Oliver Huxford (STM) def. 4-Maner Htoo (HUR) 6-1, 6-1; 3-Ezra Feickert (ABR) def. 6-Tysen Hovden (VER) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; 2-Hudson Selfridge (RCH) def. 7-Maguire Studer (MAD) 6-2, 6-1. Double First flight Quarterfinals 1- M. Hofer/J. Squier (SFC) def. 8-J. Schulte/G. Grabow (MIL) 6-1, 6-0; 4-P. Johnson/G. May (ABR) final 5-D. Christ Moo/M. Htoo (HUR) 6-2, 6-3; 3-C. Plank/E.Plank (LEN) def. 11-N. Bailey/D. Crandall (SPE) 6-0, 6-1;2-J. Hancock/N. Geyer (RCH) def. 7-S. Returns/E. Sims (MAD) 6-1, 6-2. Semi-finals 1- M. Hofer/J. Squier (SFC) def. 4-P. Johnson/G. May (ABR) 6-2, 6-0; 2-J. Hancock/N. Geyer (RCH) def. 3-C. Shelf/E.Plank (LEN) standard. Second flight Quarterfinals 1-R. Lefever/L. Boyle (SFC) def. 9-T. Pierce/E. Sims (MAD) 6-0, 6-0; 4-W. Northrup/D. Dodson (PIE) def. 5-P. Temme/G. Geiken (LEN) 6-4, 6-2; 3-C. Hellwig/L. Zikmund (ABR) def. 6-W. Müllenbach/C. Whitesitt (MIL) 6-2, 6-4; 2-H. Beckloff/C. Schaefers (RCH) beats. 7-L. Doh Soe/HN Wah (HUR) 6-4, 6-0. Semi-finals 1-R. Lefever/L. Boyle (SFC) def. 4-W. Northrup/D. Dodson (PIE) 6-1, 6-2; 2-H. Beckloff/C. Schaefers (RCH) beats. 3-C. Hellwig/L. Zikmund (ABR) 6-3, 6-4. More:Spencer Waege, South Shore native and Watertown High School graduate, signed by Packers Third flight Quarterfinals 1-J. DeYoung/E. Lindgren (SFC) def. 9-T. Hovden/T. Wittmuss (VER) 6-1, 6-0; 4-M. Thin/S. Poe (HUR) final 5-J. Reecy/W.Haskell (ABR) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; 3-E. Palmer/M. Suomala (RCH) beats. 11-N. Welch/M. VanMeeteren (LEN) 6-1, 6-4; 7-C. Steuerwald/M. Studer (MAD) def. 2-E. Huxford/O. Huxford (STM) 6-1, 6-2. Semi-finals 1-J. DeYoung/E. Lindgren (SFC) def. 4-M. Thin/S. Poe (HUR) 6-4, 6-2; 7-C. Steuerwald/M. Studer (MAD) def. 3-E. Palmer/M. Suomala (RCH) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. Follow Watertown Public Opinion sportscaster Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepublicopinion.com/story/sports/2024/05/13/opening-day-wrap-from-the-state-class-a-boys-tennis-tournament/73537129007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos