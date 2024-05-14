The Indian men's hockey team heads to the 2023/24 FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe





~The Harmanpreet Singh-led team will take on Argentina and Belgium in Antwerp, followed by matches against Germany and Great Britain in London from May 22~ Bangalore, May 14, 2024: The Indian men's hockey team left for Antwerp, Belgium in the early hours of Tuesday morning for the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 where this season's winner will be decided. India, currently third in the points table behind table toppers Netherlands and Australia, will take on hosts Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp from May 22 to May 26, followed by matches against Germany and Great Britain from June 1 to 9 June in London. While India will be vying to finish the prestigious competition with top honours, they will also focus on ironing out any chinks in their armor ahead of the Paris Olympics starting in July. “The team is very excited to hit the road again for another challenging outing, where we will compete against the best teams in the world in the FIH Hockey Pro League,” said captain Harmanpreet Singh ahead of the team's departure. “We will be traveling over the last few weeks on the back of a very intense training camp in SAI, Bengaluru, where we have been focusing on our fitness and playing regular intra-squad matches. The team is shaping up well and the Pro League is an important event for us to address the shortcomings in our execution in the run-up to the Olympics,” the drag flicker claimed. Harmanpreet further emphasized that the matches in Antwerp and London will not only give them an insight into their own game and how they are doing as a unit, but the matches will also give them an insight into the play of the opponents against whom they will compete for a place in the competition. the semi-finals of Paris 2024. “We have Belgium and Argentina in our group at the Olympic Games, together with Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. We are playing against Belgium and Argentina, both in Antwerp. We are also trying out the best combinations for the final squad has been selected for the Olympic Games. Therefore, the Pro League appearance is crucial in our preparations for Paris and for players to make the 16-man squad for Paris,” said Harmanpreet, who is currently among the top 3 highest goalscorers. . this season with six goals. India will start its European leg on May 22 with the opening match against Argentina, followed by back-to-back matches against Belgium on May 23 and 25. They will face Argentina again on May 26 before progressing to the final leg in London, where they will play Germany on June 1 and 8 and hosts Great Britain on June 2 and 9. “In the past seasons of the Pro League we have finished in third place. It will be great to finish top this time and we are quite optimistic about it,” the captain concluded.

