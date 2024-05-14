Update: Yes, the newest Arena Football League is already collapsing

The Billings Outlaws Rapid City Marshals match was canceled an hour before kick-off on Saturday evening. Marshals players had refused to leave the home locker room until they were paid. They were not paid. The Outlaws were on the field warming up when they discovered they had made the five-hour bus trip from Montana for nothing. Outlaws owner Steve Titus told the Billings Gazette he tried to ease his players' pain by buying them dinner at “the Golden Corral in Rapid City” before going home.

That's just one of the recent scenes from the Arena Football League's brutally tragicomic return. The debacles under Lee Hutton III, a Minneapolis lawyer and stone-cold incompetent who serves as AFL commissioner and chief legal counsel, a factual line of Hutton's own biography on the AFL website: “His success in this competition has been immeasurable” has been fast and furious lately. In the first week of the season, one franchise folded and another's players were evicted from their motel. Online observers were already saying that Hutton's outfit was to competitive sports what Bishop Sycamore was to high school football.

Week 2 was even worse; So twice as many teams folded. So let's take a look at some recent highlights from the impossibly silly soap opera that is the AFL relaunch.

On Saturday, May 4, Billings owner Titus came discharged at Hutton. He said the commissioner informed him and other owners just before the season opener that the AFL would not meet its contractual obligation to pay player wages and travel expenses, and admitted that games would not in fact be broadcast on NFL Network. Hutton, Titus said, had stopped answering emails and phone calls from owners last week.

It's sickening, Titus said. “The best thing that could happen for the AFL right now would be for Lee Hutton to resign as commissioner immediately. All he has done to team owners lately is lie.

On May 6, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued its ruling ordered the West Texas Desert Hawks retire from play in the AFL. The order came after a petition filed by the rival National Arena League (NAL), where the West Texas team played last season as the “West Texas Warbirds,” alleging that the team breached its contract with the former league by going to to move the AFL. Judge Steven Jones' order prohibited the Desert Hawks from playing in any league other than the NAL until the legal issues surrounding the move were resolved.

The next day, May 7, Louisiana VooDoo coach James Shiver destroyed the competition and Hutton about non-payment of salaries and repeatedly lying about the reasons for non-payment. Shiver also tweeted a photo of Hutton on a milk carton as a missing child.

On May 8, the VooDoo announced their matchup against the Orlando Predators, scheduled for Saturday in Lafayette, La. would be cancelled. That's the second week in a row that a VooDoo game has been canceled. VooDoo management released a statement attributing the cancellation to unspecified issues that fell completely beyond our control.

(Lafayette was not the team's original host city. Before the season, the AFL schedule had called for the VooDoo to play all home games in Lake Charles, at the city's events center. But city officials abandoned that arrangement after noticing what Mayor Nic Hunter mentioned. multiple red flags in the league's structure, forcing the VooDoo to find a new host city. Following the cancellation of the Orlando Games, Hunter took to social media to congratulate himself for not letting the VooDoo call his city home. The mayor said his constituents should take into account that a bullet was dodged.)

On May 9, Rapid City Marshals owner Wes Johnson went on local station KOTA-TV to say that much of his roster had left the team that week because the league had not fulfilled Hutton's promises regarding player contracts. Johnson said the commissioner should be removed from office, but added that no matter how bad things went in the AFL, he and his fellow owners were powerless to oust the commissioner.

“Owners can't vote him out,” Johnson said. We have little control over this other than voicing our concerns and demanding change.

That same day, Georgia Force quarterback Justin Arth announced via Twitter that the team “had yet to pay me or my teammates the salaries for the first two games”, and that the team had “officially folded”.

'A few of my teammates are now stranded in the team hotel' He wrote, “and have to be gone on Saturday.” That same day, Art started one GoFundMe drive to “try to help our brothers get home.” (Friday, he reported the drive was successful.) The Force were the second AFL franchise to throw in the towel in the first two weeks of the season, after the Iowa disaster.

On Thursday, the Oregon Blackbears canceled their home game against the Salinas Liberty. Liberty players raised safety concerns about the Blackbears' home field, which was previously used rodeo fencing for borders; Blackbears president Pat Johnson, as far as I know the most accessible guy in the league, said the skirmishes had nothing to do with the cancellation. Johnson said Oregon would instead play the Washington Wolfpack and fill in for the commanded West Texas team. That marked the third time the Wolfpack and Blackbears would play each other in the past month.

On Friday, May 10, the West Texas team worked out its battle with the rival Arena League and the order was lifted. But the day didn't bring all the good AFL news! Minnesota Myth coach Rickey Foggie resigned. Players for the Myth had threatened a boycott ahead of last week's season opener over missing paychecks before agreeing to play. The Myth is owned by Diana Hutton, a Minneapolis attorney, and her husband, the league commissioner. Shortly after news of his departure broke, Foggie, a local hero since his college days as a quarterback for the Minnesota Gophers, was reposted a tweet Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tagged in and said, “You must immediately investigate this fraud.” None of the Huttons commented publicly on the Foggie case.

On May 11th general manager of Philadelphia Soul Kelly Logan announced that his team, which is actually based in Trenton, NJ, was ready for the season. The club had fired all its players before the season opener against the VooDoo, after demanding promised wages. So were the fired players kicked out of the Super 8 motel where they were staying because the team hadn't paid for the hotel either. The Soul played the VooDoo using the roster of the Dallas Falcons, a team from a rival confederation called the American Arena League 2.

Also on the 11th, the Albany Firebirds announced that Monday's scheduled home game against the Myth, the Huttons' team, had been canceled because the potential visitors “cannot [sic] make the trip to New York.

Which brings us to Saturday night's events in Rapid City: Marshals players refusing to come out of the locker room to face the visiting Billings Outlaws unless they get their paychecks back, and the game being canceled an hour before kickoff with the Outlaws already warming up on the field.

None of the orders, cancellations or folds were mentioned on the homepage of the AFL website (or, for that matter, under the “News” tab.). Hutton did not immediately respond to Defector's requests for comment. Blackbears president Johnson, himself an NFL veteran and childhood friend of Hutton, said Hutton told him several times that he was going to call this reporter to discuss the debacle. Hutton did not follow.

Longtime arena football observer Todd Walkenhorst has watched the AFL debacle with irritated bewilderment. Walkenhorst, a former NFL executive and coach, is commissioner of the National Arena League (NAL), which has played indoor football since 2017 and merged with the Champions Indoor Football confederation last year. Both leagues have historically been aimed at small markets. Hutton, Walkenhorst said, acted as if the AFL was really big when he announced the relaunch, claiming he had put teams in major markets including Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Austin and San Antonio. TMZ and other media outlets eagerly amplified Hutton's showboating. None of those major cities were part of the AFL opening day; instead, Hutton poached teams from existing leagues in relatively small markets, including three different cities in Kansas, but not Kansas City. Walkenhorst said he had seen Hutton's carnival style bark a lot over the years, and he couldn't believe anyone took the man seriously.

People who have been playing this game for a long time are used to people showing up and saying, “We're going to suck this bowling ball through a straw and it's going to be great!” says Walkenhorst. What [Hutton] said, that was absurd from a business point of view. There's no way you're going to suck a bowling ball through a straw.

A director of an AFL competitor who told Defector he was approached to become involved in the AFL relaunch says he could see from the start that Hutton was relying too much on the power of the AFL name. All that goodwill came from a long time ago, when big name players with deep pockets like NFL owners Pat Bowlen, Jerry Jones and Tom Benson, hair band god Jon Bon Jovi and NBA/NHL player Ted Leon owned AFL franchises. Hutton also claimed that Ron Jaworski, a former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and favorite son of Philly who also had ties to the old-school AFL, would be part of the Philadelphia Soul administration. Jaworski quickly put the kibosh on that suggestion. Things have been going to hell for the AFL ever since.

These guys come around all the time, and they don't get the attention because they don't have the name recognition that this one had, said the director, who requested anonymity. The AFL [relaunch] got attention because it was an old brand. Arena Football League meant something. Those days are over.

But, the director added, his experience has also made him more cautious than the average Joe in predicting the AFL's impending demise. He said he was willing to bet that no matter how poorly the league is managed or how desperate things look right now, some teams will finish the season.

Once the season starts, you have so many obligations, he said. You sold tickets, sold sponsorship money. These owners have results they will commit to. You really have to play. So I think we'll see the league limping through. The existing teams will find a way to get there. By the end it will look like a NASCAR car ending with three tires and duct tape holding the rest together. After this year? Good.