Rain suspends the regional boys tennis tournament





Play at the boys Second Region Tennis Tournament was suspended Monday and will hopefully continue Wednesday at Hopkinsville's Ruff Park. A light rain caused play to be interrupted three times, including a 40-minute delay at the start. After an hour of play, the second interruption lasted 40 minutes. A 35-minute delay at 7:23 proved to be the last of the evening as play was suspended just before 8:00 due to wet conditions on the track. The girls tournament starts on Tuesday at 4:30 PM. However, there is a high chance of rain around the time the matches start. If Tuesday's games are postponed, the boys will resume Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. and the girls' tournament will begin at 1 a.m. Schools are working to complete the tournaments by Thursday as graduation and other upperclassmen activities begin later this week. SINGLES Top seed Ryan Hammett of Caldwell County led 5-1 in the first set of his match against 17 seed Jagger Byrum of Hopkins County Central. Byrum advanced to meet Hammett with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Triggo Torres of Webster County. Second seed Mason Bridgeman of Hopkins County Central led 18 seed Weston Wint of Webster County 6-1 after one set. Wins defeated 15-seed Cash Johnson of Caldwell County 6-0, 6-0. Three-seed Ethan Larkin of Madisonville-North Hopkins saw his match stopped early against Heritage Christian Academy Stephen Whitecotton. The HCA seventh grader became the school's first player to win a match at the region tournament with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tyrone Hopson of Hopkins County Central. Whitecotton rallied from 4-3 down to claim the match. Five-seed Caleb Tagg of Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over 12-seed Hunter Patterson of Lyon County. Six seed Jacob Matchen of Lyon County and 11 seed Nicholas Fantini of University Heights Academy saw their matches suspended in the third set. Matchen won the first set 6-3, while Fantini fought back to take the second 6-3. Matchen was leading 2-1 in the third set when play was stopped. Derek Loar of 10-seed Fort Campbell and Kaleb Rust of 7-seeded Union County were one game away from completing their match before rain halted play. Loar led 6-2, 6-5. Eight-seed Rudra Patel of University Heights Academy defeated nine-seed Malachi Dang of Fort Campbell 6-1, 6-0. Jaxton Duncan of Henderson County, the fourth seed, advanced to the semifinals by default. DOUBLE In doubles, four of the five matches were completed, with three teams advancing to the semi-finals. Noah Bailey and Cason Littlejohn of Caldwell County came in as nine seeds but buried the eighth seeds, Caden Nunley and Colton Colburn of Fort Campbell 6-0, 6-1. Bailey and Littlejohn advanced to the semifinals where their match with top seed Jackson Crawford and Zach Radivonyk was suspended and the Lyon County pair won 4-1 in the first set. The lower ranked teams all advanced to the semi-finals. No. 2 Eli Pinkerton and Noah Mays of Madisonville-North Hopkins defeated Ben Menser and Elijah Thomas of Caldwell County 6-0, 6-0. The other team from Madisonville, four-seeded Austin Crick and Justin Rodgers, defeated Brayden Dhom and Landon Hurtte of Henderson County 6-1, 6-3. Alton Berger and Thomas Berger of Henderson County, the three seeds, defeated Bradley Simmons and Paxton Aldridge of University Heights Academy 6-3, 6-1.

