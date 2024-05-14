Last updated: 2024.05.14

UNIQLO unveils beautifully simple, high-performance uniforms for Swedish athletes at the big sporting competition of 2024

Sweden's official clothing supplier worked with athletes to perfect the design and functionality.

Collection marks first use of molecular recycling (clothing-to-clothing) fabrics by UNIQLO.

UNIQLO today unveils the official clothing for Swedish teams at the upcoming major summer sporting event, starting in July. Building on collaboration with Sweden at previous events in Tokyo and Beijing, UNIQLO has continuously improved the Swedish uniform through direct insights from its top athletes. The new collection, theme The powerful simplicity of LifeWear, combines simplicity, beauty and sophistication and fits perfectly with the glamorous Parisian backdrop. In a world first for UNIQLO, 16 collection items feature a polyester fabric made using molecular-level recycling technology to turn used clothing into new clothing.*



Swedish athletes model their new uniforms

The latest uniform collection is designed to support the Swedish athletes in different contexts throughout the event. In addition to use during competitions, the collection includes comfortable clothing for use during ceremonies, training, travel, media engagements and rest periods. Design combines simplicity and minimalism with navy blue base colors and tonal colors of the signature Swedish blue and yellow. The result is a calm, urban aesthetic that transitions seamlessly from competition venues to the vibrant streets of Paris. The new collection once again expresses three fundamental values ​​shared by UNIQLO and its partners, the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic Committees: quality, innovation and sustainability. Embedding these values ​​in the collection helps prepare Swedish athletes to perform at their best on the international stage.

*The percentage of recycled polyester varies per product.

Speaking about the official uniform launch, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of UNIQLO parent company Fast Retailing said: “The success of Swedish athletes wearing UNIQLO apparel has always impressed us. We are excited to support Sweden with our LifeWear on For this collection we have once again been inspired by Swedish culture, which values ​​beautifully simple design and a modern lifestyle, but also by the athletes themselves.”

sa Edlund Jnsson, Secretary General of the Swedish Olympic Committee, said: “I thank UNIQLO for providing such excellent clothing since the Tokyo and Beijing Games. UNIQLO has carefully reflected the views of Swedish sports organizations and athletes and complies with our extensive requirements in terms of design, quality, fit, functionality and sustainability. Everyone involved in the development project is enthusiastic about the results.”

Bo Skld, Secretary General of the Swedish Paralympic Committee, said: “We are delighted to unveil the official clothing for the Paris Games, which has been developed together with athletes over several years. I look forward to seeing the athletes in UNIQLO- clothes performing at their best at the Games, which we hope to work with to encourage healthier lifestyles through LifeWear and the power of sport to contribute to better lives and social progress.”

Official clothing for the Swedish teams



Clothing for sports (from May 14)

Golf, badminton, table tennis, tennis, wheelchair tennis, canoeing, rowing, sailing, archery, shooting, skateboarding, break dancing, swimming and beach volleyball.



Table tennis

Table tennis

Tennis/wheelchair tennis

Tennis/wheelchair tennis

The sailing

Quality

High-quality fabric

To ensure comfort during competitions, sports or relaxing in the heat, UNIQLO has used high-quality fabrics* . These include quick-drying DRY EX, Ultra Stretch (stretch vertically and horizontally for great comfort), AIRism (wicks sweat to maintain comfort) and UV protection fabrics.

*Fabric varies per product.

Innovation

Pioneering together with athletes and external organizations

The Weather Simulation Chamber at UNIQLO headquarters in Tokyo analyzed historical Paris climate data and extensively tested replicated temperature and humidity conditions for the city in summer. Monitor testing of prototype garments in the laboratory provided biometric data and input on comfort and performance factors, leading to improved breathability and better heat release across the collection. Design improvements include moderate silhouettes that fit comfortably without restricting freedom of movement, stand-up collars that enhance necklines and bonded pant hems to eliminate sewn seams for aesthetics and comfort. UNIQLO partnered with a research institute to test sneakers for superior breathability, cushioning and stability.





The Presentation 3D Knit Jacket for opening and closing ceremonies showcases a beautiful silhouette and exceptional mobility by utilizing WHOLEGARMENT technology * . This makes it possible to create completely seamless designs with one thread. Armpits, chest and upper back are sensitive to perspiration, so the jacket has increased air permeability to allow perspiration and heat to escape.

*WHOLEGARMENT is a registered trademark of SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.

Presentation 3D knitted jacket

Sustainability

98% of the newly developed items in the collection consist of recycled materials

UNIQLO has significantly increased the recycled content for this collection, from approximately 33% at the Tokyo Games to approximately 50% at the Paris Games, using fabrics derived from yarn discarded during production, and recycled polyester. Recycled materials now make up a significant percentage of the collection, much higher than Fast Retailing Group's overall percentage of 8.5% for new products introduced in 2023. It is striking that 98% of the newly developed items in the collection are made from recycled materials.

Halve greenhouse gas emissions through collection

Since the first collection for Sweden at the Tokyo Games, UNIQLO has roughly halved greenhouse gas emissions associated with the development and production of Swedish uniforms* . This was achieved by reducing the total supply of clothing by approximately 20% compared to the Tokyo Games, and by using approximately 50% recycled materials. UNIQLO and Sweden's passion for sustainability has played a key role in driving this improvement and has also boosted Fast Retailing's progress towards its 2030 emissions targets.

**Major materials only. Calculations are made using information recorded in industry databases and other sources.

In a world first for UNIQLO, 16 items from the collection feature recycling at the molecular level (from clothing to apparel) from used clothing collected in UNIQLO stores. This is the first time that UNIQLO has created new fabrics recycled using clothing supplied by its customers to create new products. UNIQLO produced 5,400 items for collection through this recycling process.



Process used in this collection for recycling at the molecular level (clothing-to-clothing).

Durability testing

In its pursuit of perfect clothing, UNIQLO has developed its own quality control evaluation methods. For the Swedish No-Shape collection, UNIQLO commissioned an external laboratory to subject a number of collection pieces to rigorous durability testing, based on the international standard ISO6330.* . After 30-60 washes in tests, the results showed virtually no change in appearance, and no loose stitching.

*Washing conditions vary by product.

About UNIQLO TEAM SWEDEN

UNIQLO TEAM SWEDEN was founded for the 2024 Summer Games. It consists of eight top Swedish athletes who will represent their country at the upcoming major summer sports tournament in Paris, as well as one legend. Its role is to promote UNIQLO's partnership with the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic Committee and its initiatives worldwide. Team members will also participate in the UNIQLO Dream Project, a sporting event organized by UNIQLO in Sweden for youth and children, and will appear in LifeWear PR campaigns.

Profiles of UNIQLO TEAM SWEDEN

About UNIQLO partnership with Sweden

In January 2019, UNIQLO became the principal and official apparel partner of the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic teams under an agreement that will continue through the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026. It also has the UNIQLO Dream Project undertaken with the Swedish Olympic and Paralympic Committees to provide young people with opportunities to learn about sport, with elite athletes showing them how to stay active and healthy. As of April 2024, approximately 50,045 children in Sweden participated in this initiative. UNIQLO and the two committees will continue to engage in activities that bring the power of clothing and sports to people around the world.

