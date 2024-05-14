Waves start to play at NCAA Regional





RANCHO SANTA FE, California. Three individuals from the Pepperdine men's golf team competed at the NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regional, held at the par-70, 6,962-yard The Farms Golf Club, as Mahanth Chirravuri , Brady Siravo And William Walsh the first round completed. Although Chirravuri was in the top 20 to open his round, he and the other Waves suffered bogeys or double bogeys all day. Chirravuri and Siravo both lead the performance, as the pair are tied for 42ndNL. California's Sampson Zheng is one stroke ahead of first place today with a 4-under 66. The trio will tee off the first tee starting at 10:12 a.m. and will be paired with players from Seton Hall and Winthrop. For a Wave to advance to the NCAA Championships, he would have to be the low-scoring player among the non-qualifying teams and other individuals (the top five teams advance). PLAYER SCORES Sophomore Mahanth Chirravuri (Chandler, Ariz.) shot a 74 and is tied for 42 NL . He had one birdie on the day and went 1-under over a six-hole stretch through the turn.

Sophomore Brady Siravo (Sacramento, California) also tied for 42nd NL with a 74. He closed his opening round with a birdie on the 12 e to go 1-under on his final bogeyless eight holes.

Freshmen William Walsh (San Mateo, California) posted a 76 and tied for 57e after 18 holes. TEAM SCORING 1. North Florida 277; 2. Oklahoma State 278; 3. California 280; 4.Oklahoma 284; T5. San Diego 285; T5. West Virginia 285; 7. State of Arizona 286; 8.Washington 290; 9. South Florida 293; 10. Chattanooga 294; 11. Kansas 297; 12. Wright State 298; 13. Seton Hall 302; 14. Winthrop 305. TOP INDIVIDUALS 1. Sampson Zheng (Kal) 66; 2. Rayhan Thomas (OKSU) 67; T3. Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida) 68; T3. Eric Lee (Cal) 68; T3. Davis Lee (North Florida) 68; T6. Jonas Baumgartner (OKSU) 69; T6. Chuan-Tai Lin (Washington) 69; T6. Jase Summy (Oklahoma) 69; Ben Lorenz (Oklahoma) 69.

