MObugs: Carolina Leafroller Cricket
A few years ago, I was exploring my garden at night, flashlight in hand, looking for insects to capture or photograph. A whole new variety of insects are active at night instead of during the day. The only way to find them is to stay up late and hope that a beam of light flashes over a shiny body among the leaves. On this particular evening I found a small but strange looking cricket-like insect that I had not encountered before. I took several photos of this new-to-me insect before it lost interest in my presence and quickly walked away. The walk was more like a fast, awkward, hoppy sprint.
After searching the Internet and field guides, I identified it as a Carolina Leaf-Roller Cricket (Camptonotus carolinensis). They are small crickets, barely a centimeter in size, with antennae at least five times longer than their bodies. They are honey-like golden brown, which camouflages them against the foliage and leaves they live on. Some researchers claim they can jump, while others say they can walk or run. The one I encountered wasn't trying to jump. So perhaps some species within this family of crickets can jump, while others cannot. Although not uncommon throughout their range in eastern North America, they are rarely encountered.
This is mainly due to their nocturnal nature, as they are active when most of us are sleeping. During the day, they produce a silky substance from glands in their mouths, similar to the silk that silk moths produce. They use their jaws to tear off the ends of leaves and fold them back and while sitting on the leaf they pull the cut pieces over their bodies and sew them shut with the silk they produce. They are even able to pull those extremely long antennas into the housing! This creates a nice house in the shape of a rolled up leaf that camouflages it against the trees and other greenery on which they live. This habit of rolling leaves for shelter has earned them their common name leafroller.
There are more than six hundred species of leaf-roller crickets in the family Gryllacrididae, the rasping crickets. More than a third of them are found in Australia, and the species pictured here is the only species in North America. Unlike most crickets, grasshoppers and katydids, rasping crickets do not sing to attract mates or advertise their location. Almost all insects that make sound also have ears to hear. This helps them find the right mate during the breeding season. However, the rasping crickets have no ears. So it's still unclear why they can make noise at all if they can't hear the sound of a potential mate. When alarmed, they make a rasping sound produced by rubbing their bellies with their legs. They may also stomp their feet in a cricket-like tantrum and warn others to simply jump away if this nesting site is overrun and the female staying there is his.
During courtship they make a vibrating sound by drumming on the substrate. Both men and women can perform a drum duet to get each other's attention. Females have a long protrusion coming from the back of the abdomen. This projection is called an ovipositor and is used to lay eggs. This protrusion is not used for stabbing. Crickets cannot sting. Like most crickets, they can bite, but fortunately they are not sensitive to it.
The female CLRC will likely burrow into the ground and use this special device to lay eggs that will hatch the following year. When the young hatch, they will begin to feed on small, soft-bodied insects such as aphids or small caterpillars. They may also feed on some vegetation if the mood takes them. Both nymphs and adults are omnivores and eat a wide variety of available foods. The nymphs can also roll up shelters and, like their adult counterparts, can reuse these shelters rather than creating new ones. They leave a pheromone-laden scent trail that they can follow to the shelter with their antennae. This reuse of shelters helps save energy by preventing new nests from being built every day.
A nighttime stroll through the gardens and vegetation in and around your yard can reveal unique and strange insect life, such as the virtually silent hunter, the Carolina Leafroller. Grab a flashlight and get your kids to join in, then go out and explore.
