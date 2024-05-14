Islanders and NHL News: There's nothing like playoff hockey





Boy, Steve sure lit a fire under the Hurricanes ass. Since that post, Carolina has picked themselves off the mat and defeated the Rangers twice. Game 4 was a close one and Game 5 was an Isles-esque collapse by the other New York team: The Smurfs entered the third period with a 1-0 lead and thought they would just battle their way to a series victory. The Canes didn't have it, which is great for everyone. Islanders news With news of his season-ending injury, he will have to postpone his judgment on Scott Mayfield until next season. Or the next one, or the next one, or… we have a few more. [THN]

Five Isles prospects who could compete for a roster spot next year. [THN] Ex-Islander News There's nothing like playoff hockey. Kyle Okposo is taking his chance after eight years in the wilderness in Buffalo since the last time he experienced the postseason in 2016 when the Isles eliminated the Panthers. [NHL]

Four years after their shocking Wild buyout, Zach Parise now takes on Ryan Suter as both hunt for that elusive Cup. [Times / Athletic] Elsewhere After going to Calvin Pickard for the third period of Game 3, the Oilers will not name their starter for Game 4, always a great sign for stability and goalie confidence. [NHL]

Carson Soucy was suspended one game for that nasty cross-check against Connor McDavid at the end of Game 3. [NHL | TSN] Note that this Zach Hyman check on Nikita Zadorov's face went unpunished. [Sportsnet]

After the Oilers hit three posts in their Game 3 loss, Leon Draisaitl has no intention of giving credit to a Latvian goaltender. Post is not good goaltending and draws the ire of goalkeepers of all ages and levels around the world. [Sportsnet]

Good luck to Valeri Nichushkin and his demons. The Avalanche forward has now been suspended for a minimum of six months as he enters Phase 3 of the player assistance program. [NHL]

That wasn't the only absence for the Avalanche last night: Devon Toews was sick [TSN]and Cale Makar's mastermind was absent from Wyatt Johnston's Stars' opening goal.

Looking at the impact of Nikita Zadorov, who is starting to remind me of Darius Kasparaitis in terms of a guy who plays, punches and moves above his weight for the playoffs. [Sportsnet]

The Coyotes insist they are excited about a fresh start in Utah. [NHL]

The Senators insist they are excited about new coach Travis Green. [NHL]

The Sabers insist they are excited about new (old) coach Lindy Ruff. [NHL]

The Rangers insist they are excited about Alex Lafreniere losing the bust tag. [NHL]

With his job (maybe) finally on the line, Brendan Shanahan is considering real change in Toronto. [Sportsnet]

During their coaching hunt, the Leafs have met Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. [TSN]

With the Bruins facing elimination, GM Don Sweeney is furious that his players and coach have to answer questions about why Sam Bennett's game-winning goal wasn't goalie interference, but the officials and the league can hide behind a Situation Room explanation. [Athletic / Times | Sportsnet]

Bennett has been at the center of a lot of controversy, and he insists that there's no way he would have had time to think about hitting Brad Marchand, even if it was Brad Marchand, who pretty much everyone was always hitting on have to think. [TSN]

The PWHL has its first player from Japan, Akane Shiga. [NHL]

