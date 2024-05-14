Men's Lacrosse will host NCAA quarterfinal and semifinal round games

ROCHESTER, NY RIT will host quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament this Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19.

RIT will take on Christopher Newport at noon before Bowdoin and Middlebury face off at 3 p.m. The two winners will meet in the semifinals on Sunday at 3 p.m. with a berth in next weekend's national championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and cost $5.00 for adults and $3 for students/children. All RIT students receive free admission to the game with a valid ID.

Saturday May 18

RIT vs. Christopher Newport 12:00 PM – LIVE STATISTICS | VIDEO

Bowdoin vs. Middlebury 3:00 PM – LIVE STATISTICS | VIDEO

Sunday May 19

Semi-final 3 p.m LIVE STATISTICS | VIDEO

RIDE TIGERS (19-2) ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS | USILA RANK #2

RIT is making its 25th appearance in the NCAA tournament and 14th in a row. The Tigers are 43-22 all-time in NCAA Tournament games, including a 37-11 mark since 2010. RIT has reached the quarterfinals 16 times, including seven straight seasons and 13 semifinals. The Tigers have played in four national championship games, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

RIT advanced to the quarterfinals with a 23-16 win over Babson in Saturday's third round. Graduate student attack Luke Pilcher led the Tigers with six points from five goals and an assist. Senior midfielder Kaden Brunson scored a career-high five goals while graduate students attacked Jake Erikson (3g, 1a), graduate student midfielder John Mozrall (1g, 3a) and senior midfielder Dylan Bruno (2g, 2a) each had four points.

Senior defender Hunter FitzGibbons had a career-high six ground balls, two causing turnovers and adding a goal and an assist, while the graduate student face-off specialist Allyn French won 23 ties on the season and led RIT with 14 ground balls. Second goalkeeper Alex Zborowski made 13 saves.

RIT has the highest man-up offense in Division III, converting 41 of 69 chances (59.4%) and ranking first in assists (257), assists per game (12.23), points (642) and points per game (30.57). . The Tigers are third with an average of 18.53 goals per game.

Junior attack Clifford Gaston leads RIT with a career-high 98 points on 66 goals and 32 assists, each a career-best. He is tied for third in Division III with a team-high 13 man-up marks, tied for 12th in goals and tied for 15th in points. Erickson is second in scoring with 90 career points, leads the Tigers and is 15th nationally with 49 assists. Pilcher is third with 84 points (57g, 27a), while Brunson is fourth with 49 points (28g, 21a).

RIT allows 10.04 goals per game and causes 7.8 turnovers per game. The Tigers have killed 39 of 60 penalties (65.0%) and won 55.5 percent (369 of 665) of their encounters. RIT ranks eighth nationally with 89.3 percent (486 of 544) of the time and second with 858 ground balls.

Zborowski is 18-2 with a 9.56 goals against average and a .585 save percentage. Senior Michael Grace leads the Tigers with 17 turnovers caused as a graduate Tanner Winklemann is second with 42 turnovers caused. French has won 220 of 385 faceoffs and leads the team with 126 ground balls.

CHRISTOPHER NIEUWPOORT CAPTAIN (16-5) ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS| USILA RANK #6

Christopher Newport makes his sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth in a row, advancing to the 2023 Final Four for the second time in school history.

The Captains advanced to the quarterfinals with a 12-5 victory over Stevens in Sunday's third round. Christopher Newport led 6-4 at halftime and outscored the Ducks 6-1 in the second half. Graduate student attack Alex Brendes and graduate student midfielder Andreas Cook each had three goals and two assists to keep CNU on pace. Graduate student goalkeeper Zac Hanway made nine saves in net.

Christopher Newport goes into the quarter-finals with an average of 15.05 goals per game and is 36 out of 93 (38.7%) on man-up. The Captains rank tenth in Division III in assists (198) and 13th in points (513), averaging 24.43 points per game. Cook leads CNU with 97 points on 59 goals and 38 assists. Brendes is second on the team with 80 points (51g, 29a) and an onslaught of graduate students Drew Miller is third with 66 points (39g, 27a).

The Captains allow 10.09 goals per game and kill 60 of 83 (72.2%) penalties. Christopher Newport is eighth in Division III, committing 13.76 turnovers per game and 24th with 763 ground balls. Hanway is 13-4 with a 10.41 goals against average and a .506 save percentage. Fifth year defenseman Ryan Jong leads the Captains with 41 turnovers caused and is second with 55 ground balls. Second defender AJ Rosacker is second on the team with 37 turnovers caused while a senior defenseman Brandon Young has 29. Junior face-off specialist Warner Cabaniss is 264 of 426 (61.7%) on faceoffs and leads the team with 163 ground balls.

BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS (13-5) ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS | USILA RANK No. 14

Bowdoin is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Polar Bears advanced to the quarterfinals with a 12-5 win over RPI in the third round Sunday. Bowdoin led 6-3 at halftime and outscored the Engineers 6-2 in the second half. Senior attack Will Byrne led Bowdoin with three goals and two assists while on offense his freshman year Casey Ryansecond-year midfielder Sam Raye-Steinerjunior attack Jason Lach and senior midfielder Matt Ward scored two goals each. Junior goalkeeper Robert Hobbs made 21 saves in net for the Polar Bears.

Bowdoin ranks 23rd in Division III with an average of 15.6 goals per game and tenth at 21 of 45 (46.7%) on man-up attempts. Byrne leads Bowdoin and is fifth in the nation with 107 points. He leads the Polar Bears with 57 assists and is eighth in Division III with an average of 3.17 assists per game. Lach is second on the team with 69 points and leads Bowdoin with 58 goals. Ryan is third with 57 points (34g, 23a) and Ward is fourth with 50 points (29g, 21a).

The Polar Bears allow 10.4 goals per game and kill 41 of 53 (77.3%) of their penalties. Hobbs is 13-5 with a 10.21 goals against average and a .573 save percentage. Senior defender Nate Ryan leads Bowdoin with 22 turnovers caused, second in defense Jack Pyne is second with 16 and senior midfielder with long stick Harp Lane is third with 15. Senior face-off specialist Ethan Barnard has won 60.9% (207 of 340) faceoffs and leads the team with 115 ground balls, while senior midfielder Zack Goorno is in second place with 58 GB.

MIDDLEBURY PANTHERS (12-8) ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS | USILA RANK No. 11

Middlebury makes its 19th appearance in the NCAA tournament and advances to the quarterfinals for the 14th time. The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 13-9 victory over Dickinson in Sunday's third round. Middlebury led 6-5 at halftime and outscored Dickinson 7-4 in the second half, including 5-1 in the fourth quarter. Senior attack Will sink led the Panthers with four goals and six points as the juniors attacked Billy Curtisfreshman offense Will Ford and junior midfielder Patrick Jamin each had a goal and an assist. Second goalkeeper Hayden Kern made seven saves to earn the win in net.

Middlebury averages 12.25 goals per game and has 25 of 69 (36.2%) man-up. Curtis leads the Panthers in scoring with 61 points on 27 goals and 34 assists. Junior Russell Thorndike is second with 60 points and leads the Panthers with 46 goals. Jamin is third with 44 points (17g, 27a) and senior attack William Ryan is fourth with 34 points (27g, 7a).

The Panthers allow 10.4 goals per game, eliminating 40 of 57 penalties (70.3%). Middlebury averages 10.2 turnovers caused per game and averages 34.5 ground balls per game. Kern is 12-8 on the season with a 9.90 goals against average and a .540 save percentage. Senior defender Teddy Curran leads Middlebury with 29 turnovers caused while junior defenseman Henry Tarr is second with 24. Junior face-off specialist William Munroe is 227 of 467 (48.6%) on faceoffs and leads the Panthers with 122 ground balls.