County cricket talking points: Surrey looks ominous at Manchester City | Provincial championship

Ball one: Burns men show plenty of spirit

Surrey are yet to match Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, but ominous comparisons are emerging. There is solidarity among the players; they are effective no matter who is selected; and they expect to win regardless of form, injuries or circumstances.

Perhaps most striking is their adherence to a method that every opponent knows is coming, but all seem powerless to address. Stability of the highest order + powerful shots to take the game away in the middle and even late order + stylish seams to explore any mental or technical deficiencies = winning cricket matches.

Rory Burns' team can make it look a little too easy, a little bloodless for neutrals. Like City under Pep Guardiola, they are a team to be admired rather than loved. After five games, Surrey are 19 points ahead, Jamie Smith and Kemar Roach are leading the hammering of Warwickshire this week, but it really could have been anyone. It may be good for the Browncaps, but it's not so good for fans eager for a change of tune before a third consecutive pennant is flown in September.

Ball two: Hameed hits the bull's-eye

He's probably too young to know Jim Bowen, but Haseeb Hameed could probably easily see what you could have won, the Bullseye catchphrase delivered to unsuccessful competitors watching for a speedboat or an equally inappropriate gas fitter prize from Penge. The Nottinghamshire captain and ex-Lancashire opener must have been sorely tempted to indulge in a similar sentiment as his team defeated an increasingly barren-looking Lancashire side, his part a monumental 10-hour unbeaten 247 in a spectacular return to form.

Hameed's career trajectory is the subject of biopics: boy wonder, teenage Test debutant, gifted with a classic technique, handled the hype with a shy self-effacement while pundits touted him (including the current writer) as the baby boycott that would defy the Indian spin and Australian pace for the coming decades. But then the runs stopped flowing, he lost his place in England and eventually even his place in Lancashire. A move to Trent Bridge revived his career to some extent, but a recall to the Test XI came a little too early and the opportunity was squandered.

He is only 27 and, while inconsistent, has a ceiling as high as any batsman in domestic cricket. He may also need to explore that potential as a leader if Nottinghamshire are to build on their mid-table position. As for his old province? Rock bottom Lancashire need to look for a pair of Hasselt, and soon, if they want to retain their Division One status.

Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed showed his old team what they were missing. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ball three: Utilita Bowl is of no use to pacers

What's going on at the Utilita Bowl, the south coast's premier international cricket, music and leisure destination? It's still early May, but the scorecard reminds us of when we played this match in August: Hampshire 503, Durham 432, Hampshire 62 for two.

Not So unusual perhaps, until you look at the bowling. Callum Parkinson got through 43 overs for Durham in the first innings and he was matched by Felix Organ for Hampshire. Both were outpaced by Liam Dawson, who raced away for 66, with the home spinners taking nine wickets between them at around 2.5 runs per over.

It's been a tough start for groundsstaff across the country, with high water tables and a Kookaborra ball to deal with in the first two rounds, but to see both captains using so much spin on a pitch that yields such high scores indicates on an imbalance between the bats. a ball that does not benefit the game. The England men will play just one match in Southampton this year (a T20I against Australia in September) and that could be for the best if this match is a harbinger of things to come.

Ball four: Satisfactory stalemate at Canterbury

The two Worcestershire bowling all-rounders would have been licking their lips as they joined forces as the scoreboard read 393 for seven, with Kent's bowlers already having 121 overs in their legs. Jason Holder and Matthew Waite twisted the knife for 38 overs, a century each, and the declaration came with a score of over 600.

Kent needed seven innings to save the game, so the last thing they wanted was to lose both openers early. Zak Crawley and Ben Compton have struggled with form this season, with only one score above 41 between them.

The challenge is both mental and technical, with the game framed by a huge first innings score, where time is more important than runs. It's an outdated and underrated skill in the game, the equivalent of casting long spells and waiting for the reward. Led by Jack Leaning's 179, built up over almost 10 hours, four other batters kept him company for 90 minutes or more, Nathan Gilchrist also lasted an hour at number 10.

It was a fine effort, but it was unclear which group of players were most tired when Brett DOliveira forced the follow-on (he had endured 30 overs himself, so he had led from the front). Could the Mariners hit the field hard for the third day in a row? Could the batters take each session, each over and each ball one by one and grind towards a stalemate? One for the connoisseurs perhaps, but it was a rare pleasure to witness so much patience in an increasingly hectic world.

Kent and Worcestershire played an exciting match in Canterbury. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ball five: Glamorgan tears open the form book

In contrast to the predictability at the top of Division One, Division Two leaders Sussex served up a wonderfully unpredictable display against Glamorgan. Sussex, who had one of the best hitters and probably the best bowler in the country this season in Cheteshwar Pujara and Jayden Seales, must have been confident considering their opponents had not won a red-ball match for 12 months.

Mir Hamza and James Harris (17 years after his debut for the Welsh region) had other ideas. Four wickets each for the pacers ensured Glamorgan ended the first day with batters at the crease. But it looked like business as usual for Sussex as Seales dismissed a batter in each of his first three overs on day two.

The early evening sun glistened before another wicket would fall, Colin Ingram (170) and Kiran Carlson (148) building a stand of 315 to turn the story on its head. The lead was a relatively manageable 133, but the stuffing had been knocked out of Sussex, and James Coles and Fynn Hudson-Prentice were the only men to survive more than half an hour as Andy Gorvin helped himself to a first fiver.

Sussex are still top but will need to regroup before facing Yorkshire on Friday. Glamorgan will hope they can extend the winning habit at home to Middlesex.

Ball six: Marchant de Lange cashes in

It seems contradictory to single out a bowler in a match where his team made 409 and declared 319 for five, but Marchant de Lange was the difference as Gloucestershire defeated Northamptonshire. When he does well he has something of Garth le Roux about his batting and bowling, his animosity yielding match figures of eight for 100 from 36 overs, a great performance from the 33-year-old.

It was Gloucestershire's first Championship win since September 2022 and I hope there is another South African fast man somewhere hitting the ball long and looking down with a smile on his face.